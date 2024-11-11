I'm a sleep writer — here's the Purple cooling mattress I'm buying in the Black Friday sales
Purple RestorePremier Hybrid mattress drops to lowest price in early Black Friday sale
Hot sleepers, if you're shopping a for luxury cooling mattress, look no further than Purple. You can now save $500 on the Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress at Purple, and take another $300 off when you add on one of their adjustable bed frames.
From the Essentials collection to the Rejuvenate Luxe bed, Purple mattresses take a unique approach to comfort courtesy of the GelFlex Grid. With exceptional pressure relief, responsive support and elite temperature regulation, the Purple RestorePremier Hybrid has features that rival those of this year's best mattresses, including our top-rated Saatva Classic.
Purple rarely sticks to the status quo when it comes to sale timings and this year they have launched their Black Friday mattress sales and deals early. With up to $1,000 off, it's shop time at Purple.
Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress
Was from: $3,249
Now from: $2,749
Saving: up to $500 at Purple
Mattress summary: Purple is the brand behind some of this year's best cooling mattresses, and its RestorePremier Hybrid is where the cooling technology really levels up. That's thanks to the 3" GelFlex Grid, a hyper-elastic polymer layer that uses an open grid shape to allow air to circulate and cool. The grid also adapts to your body shape, providing the exceptional pressure relief and spinal alignment that earned Purple a spot in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain. At $3,199 for a queen size (was $3,699), it's a premium buy, but you can't expect a mattress of such unique quality to come cheap. If you've got the cash to splash, add on a zero-gravity Purple bed frame for the full luxury sleeping experience. You can now save up to $300 on Purple's customizable bed frames, taking your total saving up to $800. Admittedly not the biggest sale we'll see this Black Friday, but we think this Purple mattress is worth the money.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
Price history: Purple mattress sales are unpredictable with the best deals rarely arriving in time with major sale events. The current $500 off is the best discount we've seen on the RestorePremier Hybrid this year. For reference, it was $400 off on Memorial Day back in May. So, the current discount is a hefty one, especially on such a high-end buy.
Looking for something else? Then try this...
Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress
Was from: $999
Now from: $699.30
Saving: up to $799.50 at Brooklyn Bedding
Mattress summary: As well as being one of the best hybrid mattresses of the year, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is our recommended hotel-style cooling mattress. It is currently 30% off in Brooklyn Bedding's flash sale bringing a queen size down to $1,305.50 (was $1,865), or $1,585.50 if you add the cooling cloud pillow top. In our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review, we found it has luxury feel, exceptional support, and cooling capabilities to rival the Purple RestorePremier Hybrid, although it lacks the adaptable pressure relief of the Purple.
Benefits: 10 year warranty | 120 night trial | Free shipping
Price history: Regular discounts on the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe range between 20 to 25%, with bigger discounts reserved for major sale events throughout the year. The last time the Aurora Luxe mattress dropped by 30% was in the Labor Day sales and we haven't seen it sold for cheaper, even around Black Friday. So, this early deal is worth bagging while you can.
