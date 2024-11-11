I'm a sleep writer — here's the Purple cooling mattress I'm buying in the Black Friday sales

Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $3,249

Now from: $2,749

Saving: up to $500 at Purple

Mattress summary: Purple is the brand behind some of this year's best cooling mattresses, and its RestorePremier Hybrid is where the cooling technology really levels up. That's thanks to the 3" GelFlex Grid, a hyper-elastic polymer layer that uses an open grid shape to allow air to circulate and cool. The grid also adapts to your body shape, providing the exceptional pressure relief and spinal alignment that earned Purple a spot in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain. At $3,199 for a queen size (was $3,699), it's a premium buy, but you can't expect a mattress of such unique quality to come cheap. If you've got the cash to splash, add on a zero-gravity Purple bed frame for the full luxury sleeping experience. You can now save up to $300 on Purple's customizable bed frames, taking your total saving up to $800. Admittedly not the biggest sale we'll see this Black Friday, but we think this Purple mattress is worth the money.

Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Price history: Purple mattress sales are unpredictable with the best deals rarely arriving in time with major sale events. The current $500 off is the best discount we've seen on the RestorePremier Hybrid this year. For reference, it was $400 off on Memorial Day back in May. So, the current discount is a hefty one, especially on such a high-end buy.