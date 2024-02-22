Ends soon! Save $400 on a queen Saatva Classic mattress with free old bed removal

The Saatva Classic is still one of the most sought-after hybrid beds in America, and our exclusive discount means you can save $400 on any size Saatva Classic and get free old bed removal too. With that saving a queen size Classic drops to $1,595 (was $1,995), which matches Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices.

The Saatva Classic is the number one ranking option in our pick of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, and it’s usually on sale for $1,695 in a queen size. So right now you can save an extra $100 compared to what we see most months, and we fully expect the discount to shrink again once this exclusive saving ends on Friday 23 February.

So now is the best time to buy the Classic at a cheaper price – we don’t anticipate savings this big again until closer to Memorial Day. Saatva’s White Glove Delivery extends to the Classic and includes free removal of your old mattress and bed frame (if arranged in advance), plus you’ll get a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. That’s fantastic value.

The Saatva Classic by Saatva

Was: from $1,295

Now: from $895

Saving: $400 off every size at Saatva



Summary: The Saatva Classic is a luxury innerspring hybrid available in three firmness levels and two heights (see below), suiting a range of body weights. It’s since been replaced by the Saatva RX as the best choice for chronic back pain, but the testing panel for our Saatva Classic mattress review feel it’s still an excellent option for people dealing with general aches and pains. The Classic is made of premium foams and recycled steel coils, and has strong edge support to make getting in and out of bed easier; this also means you can spread out and feel supported on each inch of the mattress. Our reviewers found it breathable all-night long, with plenty of lower back support and deep pressure relief. The only pain point was a small amount of motion transfer from one side of the mattress to the other, but none of our testers felt it was enough to cause issues for bed sharing couples. Overall, this is a beautifully made and durable innerspring hybrid that we recommend to anyone seeking luxury hotel comfort at home. Price history: We track the best Saatva mattress sale offers each month so we know that the average discount is between $200 and $350 on the Classic. The largest savings are on the biggest sizes too, so it’s rare to get $400 off a twin or twin XL. That means this exclusive discount of $400 off every size – last seen during Black Friday – is the best offer you’ll get for a while (probably until Memorial Day in May). Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | White Glove Delivery

Saatva Classic 11.5 vs 14.5 inch: How to choose

The Saatva Classic is our number one recommendation for this year’s best hybrid mattresses. Not only does it come in three firmness levels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), it also comes in two heights: 11.5 inches and 14.5 inches. So how do you pick the right height for you?

When choosing between the Saatva Classic 11.5 vs 14.5, we’d suggest the 11.5” version if you want a lower profile bed, don’t need a mattress with handles, and would prefer to continue using your standard size sheets. Choose the 14.5” Classic if you love a taller mattress, want one with handles for easier moving, and will only be using it on a flat base or box spring.

While the Classic is the best Saatva mattress for most people, there are several other models to choose from, including the Solaire with 50 different firmness options available via a remote control.