I would walk 500 miles and I would walk 500 more in these Keen boots — and they’re currently 40% off

I'm a Dr. Martens girlie, and you'll usually find me wearing my trust combat boots. In fact, I wear them so much that they've essentially become part of my personality. But they aren't made for every terrain. Sometimes, I need boots that are waterproof and provide plenty of grip when I'm on a hike or a long walk in tricky terrain.

Enter the Keen Zionic Mid Waterproof boots. I reviewed these back in May and since then, I've walked over 40 miles in them, and I even wear them to work or to the grocery store. I love these boots so much that I can't stop recommending them — and lucky for you, you can grab the Keen Zionic Mid Waterproofs for just $102 at Amazon as they're currently 40% off.

Keen Women's Zionic Mid Waterproof: was $169 now $102 at Amazon The Keen Zionic Mid Waterproof are some of the most comfortable hiking boots I’ve ever used. Their cushioned insoles put a spring in your step while the grippy outsoles let you confidently navigate treacherous terrain. They’re quick to dry, too. Adding to their appeal is the lovely design that makes them great for everyday use.

So what makes the Zionic Mid Waterproofs worthy of a 4.5-star rating from me and the coveted Editor's Choice Award? The most important thing you need to look out for when buying a pair of shoes is comfort, and boy are these extremely comfy.

I didn't need to break them in at all so you can wear them straight out of the box. They also feel soft and are flexible, allowing your feet to move and bend naturally. There's a good level of bounciness too.

The Zionic Mid Waterproofs are ruggedly handsome, sporting a lovely design that's fit for hikes as well as everyday use. The boots are available in a variety of colors too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alongside the design and comfort, its the boots' performance that makes them fantastic. The soles are grippy so jumping from boulder to boulder or walking over jagged rocks is a walk in the park. They're also fitted with breathable mesh which ensures your feet don't feel stuffy.

As the name suggests, the Zionic Mid Waterproofs are, well, waterproof as they use Keen's proprietary tech. The 4mm directional lugs make trudging through streams of water easy, and the boots are quick to dry so no need to fret about soggy shoes or socks (I know, no one likes wet socks).

I really can't recommend the Zionic Mid Waterproofs enough, especially at their discounted price. Currently, you can save $67 at Amazon as they're 40% off and at their lowest ever price. So what are you waiting for? Grab 'em with both hands and run!