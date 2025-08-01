Not a typo! Score an iPhone 16 Pro for free at this carrier

Need a reliable smartphone for the forthcoming school season? T-Mobile is offering one of our favorite phones for free ahead of the upcoming semester.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for free at T-Mobile with trade-in and an eligible unlimited data plan. It's one of the best back to school deals I've seen.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 at T Mobile Postpaid Trade in an eligible device in any condition, and T-Mobile will give you a credit of up to $1,000 that you can apply to an iPhone 16 Pro. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan to qualify as well, though if you opt for the $85/month Experience More plan, you can still get up to $830 in credit. T-Mobile will also pay off your phone up to $800 with your current carrier. This is a great way to get one of Apple's best iPhones at a low-to-no cost.

In addition to the savings, the reason I recommend the iPhone 16 Pro is because it gains the best part about the iPhone 16 Pro Max — its 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Last year’s model topped out with a 3x optical zoom camera, so having the same 5x optical zoom reach as the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max makes it the iPhone to own. I also prefer it because of its more compact size.

On top of all of this, we’ve put the iPhone 16 Pro (and 16 Pro Max) through several photo shootouts against its main rivals to determine if it’s really the best camera phone out there. And since it shares the same camera setup as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we’ve used its cameras for astrophotography to capture star clusters, galaxies, and nebulas in the night sky.

We also love how blazing fast it is for just about everything, including playing games. But the biggest treat about this year’s model is the arrival of Apple Intelligence, which brings Apple’s flagship into a whole new era with the help of AI features.