Saatva's most affordable mattress drops to $949 in Memorial Day sale — how to get luxury for less
Save $400 on Saatva's Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress with our links
The Memory Foam Hybrid is the most affordable adult mattress in Saatva's luxury sleep line-up and you can get it for even less today. Our semi-exclusive link saves you $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress at Saatva, reducing a queen to $1,599 (was $1,999.)
The Saatva Classic is our number one mattress in 2025 — but the Memory Foam Hybrid is only a step behind. Like the Classic, the Memory Foam Hybrid is handcrafted in the US and features chiropractor-approved spinal support.
It does lack the versatility of the pricier Classic: the Memory Foam Hybrid comes in one feel, versus the Classic's three. However, we found the Memory Foam Hybrid "perfect for all types of sleepers" so it's a crowd pleasing mattress.
And you'll get Saatva's 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. Our Memorial Day mattress sales hub has all of today's deals but read on to learn why we'd recommend shopping the Memory Foam Hybrid in Saatva's Memorial Day sale.
Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,349 now $949 at Saatva
The Memory Foam Hybrid might be Saatva's most affordable mattress (bar the specialist Murphy Bed Mattress) but it's still a luxurious design finished to the highest quality. In our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review we agreed that while no mattress is perfect, this one comes close. The Memory Foam Hybrid is only available in one feel but the medium-firm build suits a range of sleep styles, particularly as Saatva's signature enhanced support keeps the spine lifted and aligned to prevent back ache. We awarded temperature regulation and edge support full marks, placing the Memory Foam Hybrid among the best hybrid mattresses. With $400 off, a queen is now $1,599 which is only $10 more than this year's cheapest price. Add on a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery and you have luxury sleep for less.
On a smaller budget? Try this...
DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: twin $399 at DreamCloud
We often recommend the DreamCloud to those who love the sound of a Saatva mattress but don't have the budget. While our DreamCloud Mattress review team found this mid-range model doesn't have the overall luxury or the exceptional edge support of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, the medium-firm feel delivers similar support to a variety of sleep positions. And it's exceptional value for money, as a queen is only $649 in the evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale. The benefits are impressive as well, with a 365-night trial and lifetime warrant, although you'll miss out on Saatva's free premium delivery.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.