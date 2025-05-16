Saatva's most affordable mattress drops to $949 in Memorial Day sale — how to get luxury for less

The Memory Foam Hybrid is the most affordable adult mattress in Saatva's luxury sleep line-up and you can get it for even less today. Our semi-exclusive link saves you $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress at Saatva, reducing a queen to $1,599 (was $1,999.)

The Saatva Classic is our number one mattress in 2025 — but the Memory Foam Hybrid is only a step behind. Like the Classic, the Memory Foam Hybrid is handcrafted in the US and features chiropractor-approved spinal support.

It does lack the versatility of the pricier Classic: the Memory Foam Hybrid comes in one feel, versus the Classic's three. However, we found the Memory Foam Hybrid "perfect for all types of sleepers" so it's a crowd pleasing mattress.

And you'll get Saatva's 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. Our Memorial Day mattress sales hub has all of today's deals but read on to learn why we'd recommend shopping the Memory Foam Hybrid in Saatva's Memorial Day sale.

The Memory Foam Hybrid might be Saatva's most affordable mattress (bar the specialist Murphy Bed Mattress) but it's still a luxurious design finished to the highest quality. In our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review we agreed that while no mattress is perfect, this one comes close. The Memory Foam Hybrid is only available in one feel but the medium-firm build suits a range of sleep styles, particularly as Saatva's signature enhanced support keeps the spine lifted and aligned to prevent back ache. We awarded temperature regulation and edge support full marks, placing the Memory Foam Hybrid among the best hybrid mattresses. With $400 off, a queen is now $1,599 which is only $10 more than this year's cheapest price. Add on a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery and you have luxury sleep for less. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★★ (200+ reviews)

