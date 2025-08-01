I've been tracking deals for 18 years and I've never seen MacBooks this cheap — back to school deals from $599

I've been using Macs since the Performa 637CD. It was an epic machine with a 33 MHz 68LC040 processor, 8GB of RAM, 350MB HDD, and a 2x CD-ROM. Today's Macs blow that machine out of the water and with back to school sales underway, I've spotted some of the best MacBook deals of all time.

If you're on a tight budget, Walmart has the MacBook Air (M1) on sale for $599. Yes, this model was released in 2020, but that M1 chipset can still provide enough horsepower for basic Web-based tasks and it's great for young students who aren't editing photos or 4K video.

If you can spend a bit more, the current-gen 13-inch MacBook Air (M4) is on sale for $799 at Amazon. This is the deal I'd personally buy because you get a powerful M4 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. That's enough to get you through four years of college and then some.

Best MacBook deals

Lowest Price! Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $799 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

My top budget picks

Best budget deal Apple 13" MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $599 at Walmart The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy For $100 more, this deals gets you an M2 chipset and — more importantly — 16GB of RAM. That extra RAM is the reason I'd recommend this machine over the M1-based model as it'll give you a better experience when it comes to multitasking. The laptop is remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air (M1) for $599 at Walmart is a good deal, but one I'd only recommend to students on a very tight budget. Otherwise, I recommend spending a little more for the M2 or M4 model which each come with 16GB of RAM. If you don't need a laptop — consider getting the Mac mini (M4) for $539 at Amazon. (Just note it's sold for $499 in the past, so this is a good price, but not the lowest).

Otherwise, I'd say the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4) is the best MacBook you can buy and one of the best laptops on the market. I don't foresee these laptops getting any cheaper come Labor Day, so now is the best time to purchase one.