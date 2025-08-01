Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $8 — here's 21 deals I'd shop now on Lego, TVs, laptops and more
Score Apple gear, Lego, laptops and more with crazy discounts at Best Buy this weekend
The weekend is finally here! I’m in the mood for some retail therapy, and if you want to join me, check out these price drops in Best Buy’s weekend sale.
One of the most popular deals this weekend is the MacBook Air 13” (M4/256GB) on sale for $799 at Best Buy. This is a stellar deal with $200 off our choice for the best laptop. It delivers excellent performance and long battery life, making it perfect for students (and pretty much everybody else, too.)
You can also grab TVs on sale from $69 at Best Buy this weekend. Or, you can shop video games and accessories on sale from $19 at Best Buy.
My favorite Best Buy deals are listed below. Also check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide, and see the Skechers deals I’d shop from $22 at Amazon.
My favorite deals
Lego: deals from $8 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has some epic deals on Lego sets up for grabs. There are deals on everything from Star Wars to Botanicals sets.
Switch games: deals from $12 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.
Price check: from $84 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
TVs
Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
In our LG G4 OLED review, we said this TV delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with four handy HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
Price check: $1,996 @ Amazon
Smart home
We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. For example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. On the downside, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
Our Arlo’s Pro 5S 2K security camera review was largely positive: clear and crisp video — including color night recording, a long battery life and secure automation tools were among the pros, while the only real con was the price. That makes it a great buy now that it's been discounted.
Gaming
Our No More Heroes 3 review said that while this game isn't perfect, it is a ton of fun thanks to its bombastic style and awesome boss battles. Game designer Suda51's unique style is on full show here, which you'll probably either love or hate.
Unravel a paranormal mystery in Ghostwire Tokyo. The citizens of Tokyo have mysteriously vanished, and you've been granted magical powers thanks to the spirit of a former cop that is possessing your body. This open-world game seamlessly blends cinema storytelling and action gameplay as you seek to defeat the shadowy forces now inhabiting the city.
Having a precise, sharp gaming mouse is key to success — especially if you play competitive shooters. This mouse features a wired connection for lower latency, up to 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and 11 customizable buttons with up to five different profiles to switch between.
Laptops
This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.
Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch HD+ display, an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 8GB memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M4 chipset. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.
This is the one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Audio
Need a cheap pair of wired on-ear headphones? These Sony 'phones will do the trick. They're lightweight, sturdy and have 30mm drivers for bright, clear sound. These popular headphones have a 4.5 star rating from over 17,000 Best Buy reviews.
Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested, and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. These active noise canceling headphones also offer up to 40 hours of battery life.
If you want a speaker that can truly fill a space, this is it. Our JBL Boombox 3 review praised this speaker's impressively wide sound and thumping bass. It also lasts for up to 24 hours of battery life, and has a strong IP67 durability rating against water and dust. Just note that it's hefty, coming in at 14.7 pounds.
