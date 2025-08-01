11 weekend sales I recommend shopping now — save up to 40% on Birkenstocks, college essentials and more

We've finally made it to the weekend! And whether you're fully embracing summertime bliss or you're already gearing up for back to school season, there's plenty of weekend sales worth your time and attention.

Looking to refresh your summer shoe game? Look no further than Birkenstocks. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is knocking up to 40% off the comfy and stylish footwear. Heading back to campus? Be sure to check out Amazon's college essentials sale for all the last-minute items you'll need for the upcoming semester. And if your backyard or patio could use a little love, I recommend checking out The Home Depot's current savings event.

The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales I recommend shopping this weekend.

Best Sales of the Weekend

Birkenstock sale: up to 40% off @ Nordstrom Rack

Comfortable, versatile and stylish, Birkenstocks are the ultimate summer footwear choice whether you're taking scenic walks on the trails or heading to the beach. And right now, Nordstrom Rack is knocking up to 40% off select styles. So don't wait — start shopping the rare Birkenstock sandal sale at Nordstrom Rack now.

Best Buy tech sale: deals from $9 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new TV, laptop or pair of headphones, you're in luck as a bunch of the best tech products are seeing epic price cuts this weekend. We're seeing deals from brands like Apple, JBL, Samsung and more starting at just $9.

College essentials: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Whether you’re heading into your freshman year or returning to campus, Amazon has everything you need to get ready for the new school year ahead. From bedding and decor to storage and tech, you can save up to 40% off college essentials at Amazon.

Eddie Bauer sale: save an extra 50% at checkout

Ready to update your trail apparel and swimwear for summer? Or maybe you're looking for some new camping gear? Eddie Bauer is currently knocking an extra 50% off already discounted items in its clearance section. This is a pretty epic sale if you ask me, so be sure to hop on those summer deals ASAP.

Garmin sale: deals from $160 @ Amazon

Right now, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's one of the best Garmin sales I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $163.

The Home Depot outdoor sale: deals from $10 @ The Home Depot

Summer is in full swing at The Home Depot. From sprucing up your landscaping to cozying up your patio with some new furniture, you'll find everything you need at the one-stop shop. Shop all the best deals on patio furniture, grills, lawn mowers, gardening essentials and more from $10.

Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section: finds from $9 @ Lululemon

If you're looking to snag some fitness styles for less, you're in luck. Lululemon's We Made Too Much section just restocked with apparel and accessories starting from just $9. From gym shorts and tank tops to hats and belt bags, there's no shortage of fabulous and affordable summer styles at Lululemon.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: up to 50% off @ Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is live! The annual savings event takes place each summer and offers unbelievable discounts on some of the top luxury brands. You can shop apparel, home and travel deals from brands like Ugg, Le Creuset, Ray Ban and so much more. But the sale ends this Sunday, so I would start adding to your cart now.

Steve Madden: up to 30% off with promo code 'SUMMER' @ Steve Madden

Steve Madden is a popular sandal brand with tons of great styles for summer — and right now, they're offering an extra 30% off select styles when you use the promo code 'SUMMER'. All of these styles are under $50 as well, so it's a sale I'll certainly be shopping — and I recommend you do too!

Walmart patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

From upgrading your outdoor furniture to warming up those cool spring evenings with a fire pit, Walmart can be your one-stop shop for all things outdoor living. In fact, Walmart is hosting a huge spring sale as we speak! The retailer is knocking up to 50% off a wide variety of outdoor items, including string lights, pizza ovens, rocking chairs and more.