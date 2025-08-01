The top 5 dorm room mattress deals live this weekend — starting from $96

There's plenty of research underscoring the fact good quality sleep bolsters good grades in academic endeavours. For example, a 2024 U.S. study by researchers at Stony Brook University found a link between irregular sleep and late bedtimes and lower grades.

While there's ample sleep gadgets and products (find them in our hub of the best 35+ back to school sleep deals) you can take to college to help you get those quality ZZZs, a supportive, yet affordable, mattress for college students should be top of your dorm room shopping list.

From 25% off at Lucid to discounts of up to $80 on the Siena mattress at Amazon, there are big savings to be had this weekend. I've been tracking the prices and mattress sales of these cheap beds and can assure you you'll be getting a great value, quality mattress to see you through your studies if you shop one of the five deals below.

Top 5 dorm room mattresses on sale this weekend

1. Siena 10" Signature Mattress: full was $229 now $179 at Amazon

We think the Siena Mattress is simply the best budget mattress you can buy online this year. Budget-friendly, supportive and built to last throughout your college years, it's a student's dream. The only minor downside is its firmness — our review team found it a bit too firm for most side sleepers. However, it’s an excellent choice for back and stomach sleepers. You'll get the best price on this foam bed at Amazon right now where you can get up to 31% off. This means you can snap up a twin size for just $109 (was $149), a twin XL for $149 (was $189) and a full for $159 (was $229). It also comes with a 10-year warranty and a 180-night sleep trial.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Standard 10" Hybrid Mattress: full was $265 now $188 at Walmart

Finding a budget-friendly, top-rated hybrid mattress can be tough as most low-cost options tend to be all-foam. But if you like the responsive feel, reliable support and breathability offered by springs, this Brooklyn Bedding deal at Walmart is a great find. And you won't want to miss the unbeatable prices we're currently seeing on the 10" Brooklyn Bedding Standard mattress. A twin is currently just $138 (down from $200), a twin XL is $148.75 (was $209), and a full size is only $188 (originally $265). Brooklyn Bedding is one of our most trusted mattress brands for cooling mattresses that help you get comfortable sleep night after night, and a full size mattress from a brand of such prestige for under $200 is outstanding value. Plus you get free shipping and limited lifetime warranty.

3. Zinus 8" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: full was 186.99 now $129 at Amazon

We rate the 10" Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress as the best cheap mattress for side sleepers thanks to its supportive, pressure-relieving foam hug. Just a little shorter than the model we reviewed, we're sure this 8" Zinus mattress at Amazon will be equally comfortable. It's available in four heights (6", 8", 10", 12") and five sizes (twin, full, queen, short queen and king). Not all models are discounted at Amazon right now, but you can get a 8" full size for just $129 (was $186.99) or a 6" twin for just $95.20 (was $118.99), which is great value on a foam mattress with gel infusions providing better temperature regulation.

4. Serta 7" Sertapedic Firm Mattress: full was $211.94 now $179 at Walmart

The new 4.4-star rated Sertapedic is a quilted innerspring mattress featuring a coil system for durability and support along with Serta's PillowSoft Aire foam for enhanced breathability and cushioning. As a firm bed, it is best suited to back and stomach sleepers who appreciate a solid, responsive sleep surface. Currently reduced at Walmart all sizes up to a queen fall under $200. Twin XL and full sizes are going for $179 (were $203.83 and $211.94 respectively) and a twin is $129 (was $182.24). These are unbeatable prices on a hybrid mattress made with CertiPUR-US certified materials.