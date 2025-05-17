I’m a sleep coach — the best mattress I’ve ever tested is $400 off ahead of Memorial Day sales
I slept on the Saatva Classic Luxury Innerspring Hybrid for over seven months and rate it as the comfiest mattress I’ve tested to date, and because it comes in three feels and two heights it can be tailored to suit most sleepers. Now is a great time to buy it as with our exclusive discount you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, reducing a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099).
That’s an extra $100 saving on the queen Classic and an extra $200 saving on the twin Classic (now $999) with our discount, compared to the brand’s general public sale where you’ll only save up to $300 on the largest sizes. $1,699 for a queen matches the cheapest price we tracked on the Saatva Classic last year, but it was $4 cheaper ($1,695 for a queen) in this year’s Presidents’ Day sales.
Here’s a closer look at the current deal and how it compares to the best Memorial Day mattress sales that are live right now.
Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
My team and I rate the Saatva Classic as the very best mattress of 2025 thanks to its outstanding pressure relief, lower back support, and durable build. I slept on this hotel-style bed for seven months to produce our Saatva Classic mattress review and found it breathable and instantly comfy. Normally the Saatva mattress sale will save you $200-$300 off the Classic, but our discount will save you $400 on every size – that’s an extra $200 on the twin. A queen costs $1,699 (was $2,099), which is only $4 more than it sold for during Presidents’ Day ($1,695). I don’t expect it to go that cheap again when this year’s Saatva Memorial Day sale starts so there’s no reason to delay if you want to buy the Classic now.
Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (4,000+ reviews)
Hotel luxury at home
Pregnancy left me with lasting hip and back pain that ruined my sleep, but I didn’t feel any of that when sleeping on the Saatva Classic. It was instantly comfortable with no break-in period required, unlike many other mattresses I’ve slept on during my career.
While we crowned it as this year’s best-rated hybrid mattress thanks to a superb performance (we awarded it a 5 out of 5 test score) and highly customizable design, it still isn’t perfect for everybody. It won’t support couples who weigh over 600lbs combined, so consider The WinkBed Plus (from $1,049 at WinkBed) or the Saatva HD (from $1,599 at Saatva) instead as both of those support up to 500lbs per sleeper.
I slept on a queen size 11.5” Luxury Firm Saatva Classic and recommend it to couples and average weight sleepers. The Plush option should be comfortable for light weight side sleepers, while the Firm option should suit heavier people and those who like harder beds.
There is zero difference in terms of comfort or support between the 11.5” and 14.5” Saatva Classic, but the 14.5” model is not compatible with adjustable beds.
All Saatva mattresses come with a lifetime warranty, a year’s sleep trial and free Saatva White Glove Delivery that includes installation of your Classic mattress and removal of your old bed as long as you arrange it in advance.
Smaller budget? Try this instead…
The Saatva Classic is worth every cent at $1,699 for a queen. In fact, based on its performance, build quality and benefits, I’d argue it’s worth every cent even at full MSRP – you’d pay much more for a comparable handcrafted luxury mattress sold in store. However not all of us have the budget for a Saatva Classic, so here’s what I recommend for smaller budgets…
DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: twin $399 at DreamCloud
I’m re-testing this affordable hybrid and while it takes a little breaking in, The DreamCloud offers a high amount of comfort and support for the lower price – it’s over $1,000 cheaper than the Saatva Classic. The DreamCloud isn’t handcrafted like the Saatva, but I was impressed with how expensive it looked considering it costs $699 for a queen. The heavier sleepers on our testing panel rate it as a true medium-firm for heavier bodies, but the lighter weight sleepers (130lbs or under) on our testing panel said it felt firm. If you love soft mattresses and have the money, pick the Plush Saatva Classic. Otherwise the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is comfy, supportive for a lot of sleepers, and fantastic value. Last month it dropped to $649 for a queen in the DreamCloud mattress sale but I’d be surprised if that flash sale returned for Memorial Day.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)
Claire is a Certified Sleep Science Coach and the Senior Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide who curates our mattress buying guides and oversees our rigorous mattress testing procedures. Claire has over 16 years’ product review experience and is connected to a wealth of globally renowned sleep experts including mattress designers and buyers, neuroscientists, and doctors of sleep medicine. As the Managing Editor of our Sleep and Mattress Team, Claire is responsible for all mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide and is our expert on Saatva, DreamCloud, and Nectar mattresses. Claire is also certified to advise people on how to choose a mattress that suits their needs and budget, as well as helping them to create a nighttime routine and bedroom environment that helps them sleep better.
