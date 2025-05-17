I’m a sleep coach — the best mattress I’ve ever tested is $400 off ahead of Memorial Day sales

I slept on the Saatva Classic Luxury Innerspring Hybrid for over seven months and rate it as the comfiest mattress I’ve tested to date, and because it comes in three feels and two heights it can be tailored to suit most sleepers. Now is a great time to buy it as with our exclusive discount you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, reducing a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099).

That’s an extra $100 saving on the queen Classic and an extra $200 saving on the twin Classic (now $999) with our discount, compared to the brand’s general public sale where you’ll only save up to $300 on the largest sizes. $1,699 for a queen matches the cheapest price we tracked on the Saatva Classic last year, but it was $4 cheaper ($1,695 for a queen) in this year’s Presidents’ Day sales.

Here’s a closer look at the current deal and how it compares to the best Memorial Day mattress sales that are live right now.

Hotel luxury at home

Pregnancy left me with lasting hip and back pain that ruined my sleep, but I didn’t feel any of that when sleeping on the Saatva Classic. It was instantly comfortable with no break-in period required, unlike many other mattresses I’ve slept on during my career.

While we crowned it as this year’s best-rated hybrid mattress thanks to a superb performance (we awarded it a 5 out of 5 test score) and highly customizable design, it still isn’t perfect for everybody. It won’t support couples who weigh over 600lbs combined, so consider The WinkBed Plus (from $1,049 at WinkBed) or the Saatva HD (from $1,599 at Saatva) instead as both of those support up to 500lbs per sleeper.

Here's the Saatva Classic I spent seven months sleeping on. I was sad to see it go after we wrapped up testing (Image credit: Future)

I slept on a queen size 11.5” Luxury Firm Saatva Classic and recommend it to couples and average weight sleepers. The Plush option should be comfortable for light weight side sleepers, while the Firm option should suit heavier people and those who like harder beds.

There is zero difference in terms of comfort or support between the 11.5” and 14.5” Saatva Classic, but the 14.5” model is not compatible with adjustable beds.

All Saatva mattresses come with a lifetime warranty, a year’s sleep trial and free Saatva White Glove Delivery that includes installation of your Classic mattress and removal of your old bed as long as you arrange it in advance.

Smaller budget? Try this instead…

The Saatva Classic is worth every cent at $1,699 for a queen. In fact, based on its performance, build quality and benefits, I’d argue it’s worth every cent even at full MSRP – you’d pay much more for a comparable handcrafted luxury mattress sold in store. However not all of us have the budget for a Saatva Classic, so here’s what I recommend for smaller budgets…