Straight Talk deal knocks $130 off iPhones — here's what I'd buy

Back to school season is a great time to shop for a new phone. One carrier in particular is hosting a sale on a wide variety of iPhones.

Currently, Straight Talk is taking up to $130 off select iPhones. After discount, prices start from $199. The sale includes various lines such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 16e.

Straight Talk is a no-contract carrier offering unlimited data plans, 5G coverage, and its new multiline plans. Phones and plans are available exclusively via Straight Talk or at Walmart.

The carrier is part of Verizon's prepaid brands that also includes the likes of Visible and Total by Verizon. Although it doesn't hold a spot in our list of the best prepaid phone plans, it still offers a great value to households with multiple phones/lines.

While rumors indicate the iPhone 17 Air may make an appearance this fall, a lot of Apple's older phones are great for students on a limited budget or anyone who doesn't want to spend too much on a phone.