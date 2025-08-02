Weather experts at the Farmers’ Almanac predict a severe forecast for fall 2025 — protect your plants before it’s too late

At a time when we’re experiencing heatwaves in the U.S., it seems out of kilter that the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting colder than usual temperatures this winter. But at a time when we’re experiencing the effects of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns, it’s good to know what lies ahead.

And, as all experienced gardeners appreciate, it’s never too early to prepare and protect your yard from the forthcoming weather conditions, whatever they may be.

With the fall equinox a month away, on September 2nd, now is an ideal time to start planning for the colder season and frosts, early snow, and heavy downpours that the weather experts at the Farmers' Almanac predict.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although some might turn to folklore to predict the weather — apparently a ring around the moon predicts bad weather — a far more reliable source is the Farmers’ Almanac. However, in its early days, it started by using weather tips from farmers, rather than the more scientific methods it uses today.

Now, it provides a much more reliable and trusted source of long-range weather forecasts in the U.S. and Canada, and offers upcoming weather patterns to help farmers and gardeners plan for planting crops and tending to plants.

What’s more, right now you can check its Extended Fall Forecast for 2025, to help you plan your garden jobs and prepare your yard for the weather ahead. The fall forecast predicts cooler weather, thunderstorms and snow, but whether you’ll be affected depends on your location.

A mixed bag of weather this fall

The Farmers’ Almanac states, “As summer fades and the crispness of autumn settles in, Fall 2025 is shaping up to be a season of contrasts across the United States,” adding, “From early chills in the North to lingering warmth in the South, and from stormy skies to tranquil stretches, this fall will keep us on our toes.”

Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac predicts from September through to November.

Prepare for thunderstorms in September

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As we launch into fall, the Farmers’ Almanac reports that Labor Day brings a mix of weather with thunderstorms threatening parts of the Northeast and Southeast, while the Midwest and West enjoy clearer skies.

“The month continues with a tug-of-war between fair weather and storm systems, including a notable hurricane threat along the Atlantic Seaboard in early September,” it states.

And it predicts, “Severe thunderstorms and even tornado potential loom over the central states, particularly the Ohio Valley and the Plains.”

For those of you living in these areas threatened with severe thunderstorms, it’s worth planning ahead and protecting your yards from a battering. Here are 5 essential yard jobs to complete before a thunderstorm.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Move container plants indoors, or into a sheltered position if you don’t have a garage or conservatory. Remove debris to prevent it from being thrown around your yard in a storm, causing harm to your plants and garden features. Prune damaged plants that could be at risk of snapping in stormy weather. Ensure your best pruning shears are clean and sharp to give a healthy cut and avoid infection. Stake plants that can’t be moved to keep them secure, especially those plants that have long unsupported stems that are likely to break and snap in the bad weather. And take note of adding plants that can survive high winds into your future planting scheme. Consider planting hedges for wind protection to break the impact of the wind. However, only bear in mind hedges that are compact, as sparse hedging will be at risk of becoming damaged. And if you’re not keen on maintenance, consider a low-maintenance hedge.

Plan ahead for snow in October

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a “flirt with early snow” around the Northeast and Great Lakes regions in October, especially within higher elevations. While it states the Southeast will enjoy a stretch of pleasant weather, “perfect for fall festivals and Halloween preparations.”

So, if you live in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, it’s advisable to protect your plants from frost before the temperature drops. You can use a number of household items to protect your plants from frost, including bubble wrap, newspaper, and fleece blankets. Straw and mulch are other materials that will offer protection.

While it isn’t practical to cover a lawn, a light covering of snow will actually protect it. Gene Caballero, co-founder at GreenPal, says, “Snow itself doesn’t usually harm a lawn, but instead actually insulates the grass from harsh winter temperatures.”

However, heavy snowfall is more of a problem as it can lead to snow mold, and your lawn may well need some extra care and attention after the event.

November sees winter well on its way

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“November brings the first real taste of winter for many”, states the Farmers’ Almanac. “Snow becomes more frequent in the Rockies, Plains, and Great Lakes, with wet snow reaching parts of the Northeast.”

However, if you leave it too late to protect your plants before the snowfall, consider following some top tips to help them survive after it’s snowed. These include knowing the best way to brush snow off your plants, how to care for your lawn, and what to prune.