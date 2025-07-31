Hurry! Score a $50 reward card when you sign up for AT&T Fiber

Looking for a way to supercharge your home internet? AT&T is offering a killer deal on its fiber-based internet plans.

Right now, you can get a $50 reward card when you sign up for AT&T Fiber and use coupon code "SUMMER50". That's one of the best offers we've seen from AT&T Fiber. Even better, if you're an existing AT&T customer you can save 20% every month. For more ways to save at AT&T, make sure to check out our AT&T promo codes page.

AT&T Fiber: $50 reward card @ AT&T

AT&T Fiber is offering a $50 reward card when you sign up for one of its fiber plan. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must use coupon code "SUMMER50" at checkout. Plans include Internet 300, Internet 500, Internet 1000, 2 Gig Internet, and 5 Gig Internet. Your price will be guaranteed for 12 months with no contract or equipment fees.

AT&T Fiber is an internet service delivered over fiber optic cable. There are five plans in total, including Internet 300, Internet 500, Internet 1000, 2 GIG Internet, and 5 GIG Internet. They include whole-home Wi-Fi coverage without dead zones, 24/7 internet security, and speeds up up to 5 Gigs.

Note: Existing AT&T Wireless customers can add AT&T Fiber and enjoy a savings of 20% each month on your fiber bill. If you already have AT&T Fiber and want to add wireless service, you can also save 20% per month on your wireless bill.