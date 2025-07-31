Hurry! Score a $50 reward card when you sign up for AT&T Fiber
Looking for a way to supercharge your home internet? AT&T is offering a killer deal on its fiber-based internet plans.
Right now, you can get a $50 reward card when you sign up for AT&T Fiber and use coupon code "SUMMER50". That's one of the best offers we've seen from AT&T Fiber. Even better, if you're an existing AT&T customer you can save 20% every month. For more ways to save at AT&T, make sure to check out our AT&T promo codes page.
AT&T Fiber: $50 reward card @ AT&T
AT&T Fiber is offering a $50 reward card when you sign up for one of its fiber plan. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must use coupon code "SUMMER50" at checkout. Plans include Internet 300, Internet 500, Internet 1000, 2 Gig Internet, and 5 Gig Internet. Your price will be guaranteed for 12 months with no contract or equipment fees.
AT&T Fiber is an internet service delivered over fiber optic cable. There are five plans in total, including Internet 300, Internet 500, Internet 1000, 2 GIG Internet, and 5 GIG Internet. They include whole-home Wi-Fi coverage without dead zones, 24/7 internet security, and speeds up up to 5 Gigs.
Note: Existing AT&T Wireless customers can add AT&T Fiber and enjoy a savings of 20% each month on your fiber bill. If you already have AT&T Fiber and want to add wireless service, you can also save 20% per month on your wireless bill.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
