Massive sneaker sale from Asics, New Balance, Brooks and more — 21 deals I’d shop now from $39

With summer in full swing, you might be spending more time running and walking outdoors. That's why it's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a sparkling new pair. Fortunately, there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank.

Right now, we're seeing huge discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested. A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Brooks, Asics, New Balance, Adidas and more. One of the best deals we've spotted is on the Nike Pegasus 41 which is sporting a $55 discount.

Below, I've rounded up all the best sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Adidas Deals

Adidas Runfalcon 5 (Men's): was $65 now $48 at Amazon The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, which are both also included in the sale, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.

Adidas Supernova 2 Running Shoe (Men's): was $89 now $50 at Amazon The Supernova 2 is good for running and daily wear thanks to the cushioned midsole, high-traction rubber outsoles and breathable mesh upper. The discount varies with color and size, so check the different options for the best deal.

Asics Deals

Asics Gel-Quantum Lyte II (Women's): was $85 now $49 at ASICS America These casual sneakers have Asics' tech on board to make them more comfortable and supportive. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have Gel technology to reduce impact on your feet. Their sporty design makes them look cool to boot.

Brooks Deals

Brooks Revel 7 (Women’s): was $100 now $84 at Brooks Running The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day.

New Balance Deals

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $57 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $57 in the sale is a snip. Make sure to act fast if your size is in stock at this discount.

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $84 now $74 at Amazon The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 840v1 (Men’s): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. New Balance is certainly partial to a pop of color, but sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.

Nike Deals

Nike Flex Control 4 (Men's): was $70 now $56 at NIKE The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours from just $56. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.

Nike Pegasus 41 (Men's): was $140 now $84 at NIKE The Nike Pegasus 41 is on sale in the men's sizing for $84 right now in the Nike summer sale. There are tons of different colorways available, but you'll have to cycle through to find the best deal in your size. While women could buy the men's shoe, unfortunately, the women's specific Pegasus 41 isn't on sale. The best deal I could find is on the special edition After Dark Tour series, which is on discount to $94 with the code SPORT.

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Women's): was $150 now $90 at NIKE For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.