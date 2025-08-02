Massive sneaker sale from Asics, New Balance, Brooks and more — 21 deals I’d shop now from $39
These sneaker deals will have you ditching your old pair
With summer in full swing, you might be spending more time running and walking outdoors. That's why it's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a sparkling new pair. Fortunately, there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank.
Right now, we're seeing huge discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested. A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Brooks, Asics, New Balance, Adidas and more. One of the best deals we've spotted is on the Nike Pegasus 41 which is sporting a $55 discount.
Below, I've rounded up all the best sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Adidas Deals
The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, which are both also included in the sale, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.
The Supernova 2 is good for running and daily wear thanks to the cushioned midsole, high-traction rubber outsoles and breathable mesh upper. The discount varies with color and size, so check the different options for the best deal.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Asics Deals
These casual sneakers have Asics' tech on board to make them more comfortable and supportive. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have Gel technology to reduce impact on your feet. Their sporty design makes them look cool to boot.
These budget-friendly running shoes just got even cheaper thanks to this Asics sale. The Asics Jolt 5 feature a breathable mesh upper and soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning underfoot.
These shoes are a heavenly mashup of Asics’ Trail Scout and Gel-Excite shoes, providing a durable upper and plenty of traction for tackling off-road trails alongside plush midsole comfort, thanks to Amplifoam Plus tech in the midsole.
The Asics Gel-Sonoma 8 is a solid, no-frills trail running shoe built for comfort and grip on uneven terrain. It’s a good option if you want reliable cushioning and support without spending a fortune.
Although a fairly modest discount, this shoe is currently at its lowest price in 30 days. It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
Brooks Deals
The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day.
The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands.
For those looking for maximum cushioning in a running shoe, this is the one for you. In addition to plenty of Brooks’ nitrogen-infused foam, the Ghost Max 2 also features an upward curve at the heel and toe to improve heel-toe transitions and a broad base to increase stability.
New Balance Deals
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $57 in the sale is a snip. Make sure to act fast if your size is in stock at this discount.
The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.
New Balance is certainly partial to a pop of color, but sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.
When I see the word 'Gore-Tex', I immediately think about different running weather, especially rain – and this shoe is geared for wet terrain. With its Gore-Tex waterproof construction all the way to its Hydrohesion outsole, you've got a shoe that'll keep your feet dry and your grip strong.
Nike Deals
These Nike training shoes are perfect for a variety of workouts. Nike bills them as being stable and flexible, making them great for everything from HIIT to weightlifting. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours from just $56. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
The Nike Pegasus 41 is on sale in the men's sizing for $84 right now in the Nike summer sale. There are tons of different colorways available, but you'll have to cycle through to find the best deal in your size. While women could buy the men's shoe, unfortunately, the women's specific Pegasus 41 isn't on sale. The best deal I could find is on the special edition After Dark Tour series, which is on discount to $94 with the code SPORT.
For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
