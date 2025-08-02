This is the robot vacuum I use every day — and it's $500 off right now

I'm a big fan of Ecovacs. The company manufactures some of the best robot vacuum and mop combo units, and its current flagship is the Deebot X9 Pro Omni. I have this robot cleaning my house as we speak, and it does a tremendous job (even better than the Deebot X8 Pro Omni, which I gave a 4-star rating).

The biggest drawback of the X9 is its price — it typically retails for $1,599. However, you can currently purchase the Deebot X9 Pro Omni for $1,099 on Amazon — a 31% discount off the regular price.

Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Amazon If you want a robot vacuum with all the bells and whistles available, this is the one to buy. It features some of the most powerful suction on the market, along with a roller mop that extends to reach all those hard-to-reach spots in your home. I use it every day to clean up my dog hair and other messes, and I have no complaints besides its high price. Thankfully, that complaint is alleviated by this deal.

I've been using the Deebot X9 Pro Omni for about a month now, and I haven't had to detangle the brush once. All I've had to do is perform the regular maintenance, such as cleaning the roller mop and other recommended cleaning tasks, to keep it running correctly. Otherwise, it's been an absolute joy — from mapping to daily cleaning tasks, it's all easy.

Ecovacs has several robot vacuum and mop combo devices on the market and this one seems to combine the technology offered in each of them and merges them into one. For example, it has the Blast 16,000Pa suction from the Deebot X50 and the Ozmo roller instant self-washing mop from the X8.

As you might expect, there's plenty of AI mixed in. Still, you can ignore it and use the robot vacuum like you would any other (outside of the AI navigation and avoidance, which are critical parts of the functionality). Simply select the type of cleaning you want, where you'd like it done, and that's it.

At the end of the day, all I can say is that I think the Deebot X9 Pro Omni is worth every penny. While not cheap, it has saved me tons of time already and I look forward to many more hours saved in the future as I continue using it to keep my house spotless.