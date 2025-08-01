No way! This 48-inch LG OLED just got slashed to $600 — and it’s the perfect TV for back to school

Looking for a back to school TV on a budget? Specifically one that's adequately sized and doesn't compromise on picture quality even under $1,000? This LG OLED might be perfect for you.

Right now, you can get the 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. That's a major discount on a fantastic, budget OLED we loved from last year, especially if you're looking for exceptional picture quality on a smaller screen. (For more deals, check out or roundup of the best OLED TV deals right now).

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the best deal you can find. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of those perfect contrasts. Inky black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to video games looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.

55" for $999

The LG B4 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy on a budget. Even at its budget price, it still comes packed with tons of features that make it worthy for new students and recent graduates. Even better is that you can use the 48-inch model as a PC monitor, which is perfect for video editors and budding entrepreneurs.

I got a first hand taste of how the LG B4 OLED stacks up against the competition last year and it proved to be the best value in the OLED camp. There will be some minor downsides, like a reflective screen, no HDR10+ support, and middling audio, but these pale in comparison to its positives.

In my testing, I found it had excellent motion processing. You wouldn't expect that, given its budget pricing and smaller processer, but I was adequately blown away by how it handled fast-moving. Whether it be sports and action movies, the LG B4 did not disappoint.

It's also built on the brilliance of LG's OLED panels. This means you can expect rich contrasts, perfect shadows, and inky blacks in darker movies like "The Batman" and "Interstellar." It also has a robust color output, both in terms of accuracy and coverage.

I wrote a piece last year replacing my PC monitor with the LG C4 OLED, and that did not disappoint. You can do the same with the LG B4 and get an incredible boost in picture quality, making term papers and research an absolute breeze.

But don't wait! The LG B4 is selling out fast, as it's 65-inch and 77-inch models are already unavailable.