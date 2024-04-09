Casper's new best cheap mattress for side sleepers drops to just $1,395 for a king

If you're a side sleeper who shares a bed and you want an affordable mattress with softer cushioning, then we think we've found the deal for you. With 20% off all mattresses, you can save $350 on a king size Casper One mattress at Casper Sleep, reducing the price to just $1,395 (was $1,745). We think this is great value for a memory foam mattress from a heritage sleep brand.

The Casper One is an all-foam mattress that's aimed at fans of the old Casper Original. Like the Original, we expect the One to be on the softer side, with a medium feel that will appeal to side sleepers. This plush cushioning should also create good motion isolation, so it's one of the best mattresses if you want to toss and turn in the night without waking your partner.

20% off is an impressive saving from Casper, and one we typically expect to see around the major holidays, making this a great time to buy. If it's not quite what you're after, Memorial Day is on the horizon (May 27th), so we expect to see the Memorial Day mattress sales heating up soon.

Casper One by Casper

Was: from $875

Now: from $695

Saving: <a href="https://casper.pxf.io/c/221109/396851/7235?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fmattresses%2Fcasper-one-foam.html" data-link-merchant="casper.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $410 off at Casper mattress Summary: The most affordable mattress in the recently updated Casper range, the Casper One is an all-foam bed that should appeal to fans of the Casper Original. The construction is similar – both are 11" inches thick and made with three foam layers – but the new Casper One uses updated materials, bringing together a base layer of Casper Core stabilizing foam, a middle layer of Align memory foam, and a top layer of breathable Flex Foam. We haven’t had a chance to test out the One just yet, but we have reviewed the Original, finding it to be a comfortable mattress for side sleepers. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/casper-original-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="casper.com"">Casper Original mattress review, our tester discovered the bed softer than they were expecting, which contributed to a cushioned feel and some impressive motion isolation. However, this softer surface lacks the support front and back sleepers will need, and both the temperature regulation and edge support could be improved. Price history: Casper mattress sales aren't quite as common as those offered by other brands, but we do see 15% pop up from time to time. This 20% off discount is rarer, and one we tend to see around the major sale days. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What are the new Casper mattresses? Casper has recently refreshed its sleep range, releasing five brand-new mattresses: the One, Dream, Snow, Dream Max, and Snow Max. While there are some similarities to the previous mattress line, Casper has used this relaunch to shift focus towards cooling mattresses. With updated materials and an emphasis on hybrid builds – the One is the only all-foam bed in the current line-up – Casper is angling itself as a brand for hot sleepers.

More of today's best mattress sales