7 Black Friday mattress deals perfect for side sleepers
Black Friday mattress sales for side sleepers from brand favorites Helix, Saatva, Purple and more
Most Americans spend the night tucked up on their side and if you fall into that category, you want a mattress to keep you comfy and cozy. Right now our all-time favorite mattress for side sleepers is reduced by Black Friday, with 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe with code TOMS27 at Helix.
What should a side sleeper look for in a mattress? Most side sleepers will find the best mattress for their needs has ample cushioning, to relieve pressure build up at the shoulders, hips, and knees. This is just what we got from the Saatva Classic, now $400 off at Saatva with our exclusive link.
And in the Black Friday mattress deals, you can save on plenty of our favorite mattresses for side sleepers. Here are our top picks...
Top 7 side sleeper mattress sales to shop today
1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.75 $1,002.84 with code TOMS27 at Helix
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review panel fell in love with this luxurious hybrid before awarding it the top spot in our best mattress for side sleepers guide. It's the perfect balance of support and cushioning, and with our exclusive Helix mattress Black Friday deals code TOMS27 you can save 27% on every size, reducing a queen to $1,732 (was $2,373). This isn't quite the best price we've seen this year but with the added bonus of a free bedding bundle, it's still an exciting deal.
2. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva
We rate the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress in American, and with three firmness levels and two heights to choose from, it suits every type of side sleeper. Our Saatva Classic Mattress review team described it as "striking the perfect balance of cushioning for pressure points and support for the spine," and with our exclusive Saatva Black Friday sales link there's $400 off all sizes. A queen is now only $1,695 (was $2,095) and comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.
3. Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was from $399 $199 at Zinus
Pressure relief is where the Zinus excels, as we discovered in our Zinus Memory Foam Mattress review. This budget-friendly all-foam bed has a squishy feel that contours to the joints and in the sale a queen is only $499 (was $599) — that's excellent value for money. However, it does trap warmth, so avoid this one if you sleep hot.
4. Purple Original Mattress: was from $999 $799 at Purple
Purple mattresses use a unique GelFlex Grid to relieve pressure in every place your body touches the bed. It took a few nights for our Purple Mattress review team to adjust to this feel, but they soon fell in love with the almost weightless effect. Purple sales are rare, so take advantage of this $200 off saving, which reduces a queen from $1,499 to $1,299.
5. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $1,063 $349 at Nectar
Delivering the contouring pressure relief we expect from one of the best memory foam mattresses, the Nectar Classic is a good all-rounder that will suit a range of sleep styles — including side sleepers. In our Nectar Mattress review we found this mattress to be excellent value for money, as the Nectar Black Friday mattress sale reduces a queen from $1,563 to $649. And the benefits are impressive, with a full year's trial and forever warranty.
6. Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top Organic Mattress: was from $1,699 now $1,359 at Naturepedic
For side sleepers seeking organic luxury, look no further than our Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top Organic Mattress review. Sales are infrequent at eco-brand Naturepedic, so make the most of this rare chance to save by using code BLACKFRIDAY to take 20% off your purchase. In the sale a queen is only $2,239.20 (was $2,799) and you get two free pillows included.
7. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud
It took our side sleeping testers a few days to adjust during our DreamCloud Mattress review but after that there was no looking back. There's always money off the DreamCloud Hybrid, and behind the mid-range price tag is a mattress that feels like hotel luxury. The DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale brings a queen is only $665 (was $1,613) and you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.