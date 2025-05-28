Side sleepers, it's your last chance to save up to 27% with these 3 Memorial Day mattress topper deals
Soften hard beds for side sleeping and pay up to 27% less with these Memorial Day mattress topper deals
Whenever I review a mattress that's too hard for side sleeping, I always use a plush mattress topper to soften it up once the testing period is over.
That's why I've searched for the biggest Memorial Day mattress topper deals still live today, including your last chance to save 27% on the Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex at Helix with our exclusive code TOMS27.
After looking back at the greatest mattress toppers we've tested, I've selected the best ones for side sleepers that are still discounted in the Memorial Day mattress sales — but probably not for long.
These deals include both a dorm-friendly memory foam mattress topper from Sleepyhead and a luxury latex topper from Naturepedic, both great choices if you're not quite ready to browse our best mattress guide and find a whole new bed.
1. Naturepedic Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper: queen was $749 now $599.20 at Naturepedic
While the price may seem high, the Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper is a much cheaper alternative if you have your eyes on a top-rated organic mattress (which would likely cost you upwards of $1,500 for a queen). Plus, now with code MEMORIAL20, you'll get 20% off and takes a queen to $599.20. The Adagio is not only ideal for those who want to add eco-luxury to their bed, but for any side sleepers who want to soften a hard bed. Our Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper review called the organic design "marshmallowy" soft and found that it provided a plush feeling perfect for soothing side-sleeping pressure points. Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10-year limited warranty.
2. Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.66 now $364.03 with code TOMS27 at Helix
The Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex is brought to you by the brand behind our favorite mattress for side sleepers, so you know it's going to provide luxurious comfort. This topper is made with memory foam and a supportive layer of steel microcoils, it has a cooling cover made from heat-dissipating GlacioTex and in comes in two firmness levels: Luxury Plush or Luxury Firm. While you won't find any user reviews on Helix's website, we got the chance to test this topper for our Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review. We loved how the topper provided cooling comfort to hard bed, even when testing it in a Luxury Firm. Right now, a 25% off Helix mattress sale is still live, but our code TOMS27 gets you extra money off. You'll also get a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 1-year limited warranty.
Our review: ★★★★
3. Sleepyhead 3" Cooling Copper Topper: queen was $519 now $415.20 at Amazon
While the Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper was designed for college students who want to refresh their dorm beds, the 3" memory foam mattress will add body-hugging softness to any mattress. I was the lead tester for our Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Mattress Topper review, and loved the thick slab of comfort this topper brought to my too-hard latex bed. While non-students won't be able to get the student discount offered at Sleepyhead, Amazon now has a time-limited 20% discount on the topper — along with fast, free delivery and 30-day returns.
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (479 reviews)
