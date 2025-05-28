Side sleepers, it's your last chance to save up to 27% with these 3 Memorial Day mattress topper deals

Whenever I review a mattress that's too hard for side sleeping, I always use a plush mattress topper to soften it up once the testing period is over.

That's why I've searched for the biggest Memorial Day mattress topper deals still live today, including your last chance to save 27% on the Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex at Helix with our exclusive code TOMS27.

After looking back at the greatest mattress toppers we've tested, I've selected the best ones for side sleepers that are still discounted in the Memorial Day mattress sales — but probably not for long.

These deals include both a dorm-friendly memory foam mattress topper from Sleepyhead and a luxury latex topper from Naturepedic, both great choices if you're not quite ready to browse our best mattress guide and find a whole new bed.

2. Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: queen was $498.66 now $364.03 with code TOMS27 at Helix

The Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex is brought to you by the brand behind our favorite mattress for side sleepers, so you know it's going to provide luxurious comfort. This topper is made with memory foam and a supportive layer of steel microcoils, it has a cooling cover made from heat-dissipating GlacioTex and in comes in two firmness levels: Luxury Plush or Luxury Firm. While you won't find any user reviews on Helix's website, we got the chance to test this topper for our Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review. We loved how the topper provided cooling comfort to hard bed, even when testing it in a Luxury Firm. Right now, a 25% off Helix mattress sale is still live, but our code TOMS27 gets you extra money off. You'll also get a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 1-year limited warranty. Our review: ★★★★