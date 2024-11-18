7 Black Friday mattress deals just right for back sleepers

Sleeping on your back can help ease aches and keep your skin clear, so if you opt for this healthy sleeping position, you'll want a mattress that works for your style. One such mattress helps ease back pain for less thanks to a new Black Friday sale. Right now, you can save 27% on the Helix Dusk Luxe at Helix with our exclusive code TOMS27

But the Helix Dusk Luxe isn't the only mattress for back sleepers on sale. In fact, you'll find plenty of beds in this year's best mattress guide for your sleep position. In this guide, we've rounded up mattresses for all kinds of back sleepers, whether you want the sturdy base of the Plank Firm or the plushness of the Nectar Classic.

Black Friday might be more than a week away but the Black Friday mattress deals have already landed. Read on to discover our seven favorite mattress deals for back sleepers, and they all come with great extras including warranties and sleep trials.

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $599 $199 at Siena

The Siena is a firmer all-foam mattress that combines squishy pressure relief with ample back support. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review we found it to be excellent value for money — it's just $399 for a queen in the evergreen sale (was $769). The generous benefits add to the appeal, with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

5. Puffy Cloud Mattress: was from $1,849 $499 at Puffy

We praised the immediate softness of this all-foam bed in our Puffy Cloud Mattress review, finding the quilted top adds a plush touch to the firm support foams for comfort from the very first night. You can ignore the "value" price at Puffy as the Cloud is always on sale, but we're seeing a better discount than usual for Black Friday. Currently, a queen is $949 (from $2,299), and comes with a lifetime warranty and 101-night sleep trial.

6. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud might have a luxurious feel but with a queen just $665 (was $1,613) in the evergreen sale, it's fantastic value for money. In our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review we found it comfortable and supportive for back sleeping, front sleeping and even side sleeping. The current sale is nothing new from DreamCloud, but if you're looking to replace your entire sleep setup, there's an extra $100 off if you spend $1,000 in the DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale.