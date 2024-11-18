7 Black Friday mattress deals just right for back sleepers
Here are the top Black Friday mattress deals for back sleepers from Helix, Saatva, Nectar, and more
Sleeping on your back can help ease aches and keep your skin clear, so if you opt for this healthy sleeping position, you'll want a mattress that works for your style. One such mattress helps ease back pain for less thanks to a new Black Friday sale. Right now, you can save 27% on the Helix Dusk Luxe at Helix with our exclusive code TOMS27
But the Helix Dusk Luxe isn't the only mattress for back sleepers on sale. In fact, you'll find plenty of beds in this year's best mattress guide for your sleep position. In this guide, we've rounded up mattresses for all kinds of back sleepers, whether you want the sturdy base of the Plank Firm or the plushness of the Nectar Classic.
Black Friday might be more than a week away but the Black Friday mattress deals have already landed. Read on to discover our seven favorite mattress deals for back sleepers, and they all come with great extras including warranties and sleep trials.
7 back sleeper mattress sales to shop today
1. Helix Dusk Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.33 $1,002.54 + free bedding bundle at Helix with code TOMS27
The quilted cushioned Euro top of the Dusk Luxe softens the supportive base beneath for a medium feel we described as "perfect for front and back sleepers" in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review. Using our exclusive code TOMS27 saves you 27% at Helix, reducing a queen to $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). And on top of that, you get a free bedding bundle with pillows, sheets and mattress protector in the Helix Black Friday deals.
2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $599 $199 at Siena
The Siena is a firmer all-foam mattress that combines squishy pressure relief with ample back support. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review we found it to be excellent value for money — it's just $399 for a queen in the evergreen sale (was $769). The generous benefits add to the appeal, with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.
3. SaatvaRX Mattress: was from $1,995 $1,595 at Saatva
The Saatva RX might have a high price tag, but this luxurious bed is one of the best mattresses for back pain on the market. A "unanimous hit" among the back sleepers on our Saatva RX Mattress review team, our deals link saves you 40% on all sizes in the Saatva Black Friday sale. A queen is $2,895 (was $3,295) and the benefits are the best on the market — a lifetime warranty, 365-night trial, and free white glove delivery.
4. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $1,063 $349 at Nectar
The Nectar Classic is a good value all-rounder that our Nectar Mattress review team found most comfortable for back sleeping. It's the best memory foam mattress we've tested, lightly contouring to the body to relieve pressure at the joints. Nectar mattress sales are evergreen, but the deal is still enticing — a queen is just $649 (was $1,563) in the Nectar Black Friday sale— as are the benefits, with a lifetime warranty and full year trial.
5. Puffy Cloud Mattress: was from $1,849 $499 at Puffy
We praised the immediate softness of this all-foam bed in our Puffy Cloud Mattress review, finding the quilted top adds a plush touch to the firm support foams for comfort from the very first night. You can ignore the "value" price at Puffy as the Cloud is always on sale, but we're seeing a better discount than usual for Black Friday. Currently, a queen is $949 (from $2,299), and comes with a lifetime warranty and 101-night sleep trial.
6. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud might have a luxurious feel but with a queen just $665 (was $1,613) in the evergreen sale, it's fantastic value for money. In our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review we found it comfortable and supportive for back sleeping, front sleeping and even side sleeping. The current sale is nothing new from DreamCloud, but if you're looking to replace your entire sleep setup, there's an extra $100 off if you spend $1,000 in the DreamCloud Black Friday mattress sale.
7. Plank Firm mattress: was from $749 $524.30 at Plank Mattress
Most of the beds in this guide have a medium feel and ample cushioning, but the Plank Firm is for a different kind of back sleeper. This double-sided mattress is firm on both sides, holding the spine in a straight position to reduce back ache. The exceptional support stood out in our Plank Firm mattress hands-on review, and the Black Friday sale saves you 30% on this super-firm bed. Right now a queen is $932.40, down from $1,332.
