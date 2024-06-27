Top 4th of July mattress sales that include free mattress removal — 3 beds I’d buy now

There is nothing like the excitement of getting a brand-new mattress. But whilst you can prepare your bedroom for your new delivery there’s one question - how do you get rid of your old mattress?

Some of the best mattress brands, including Saatva, Beautyrest and Cocoon By Sealy, offer the removal of your old mattress and foundation whenever you buy a new bed. What's more, this service is absolutely free.

With the 4th of July mattress sales now in full swing, you can also enjoy some pretty decent savings from the brands that offer this service. This makes the process of getting a new bed simple and stress-free, leaving you to enjoy your new purchase without the worry of what to do with your old bed. Below, you'll find three of the best 4th July sales that include free mattress removal.

What is free mattress removal?

Even the top-rated mattresses with lifetime warranties don’t last forever. Depending on materials and build quality, most mattresses have a lifespan of around 7-10 years. That means that at some point or another, you'll have to tackle the problem of how to get rid of your old mattress when you buy a new one.

Happily, some mattress brands offer free mattress and bed base removal service when they deliver your new one, which makes the switch over process all that much easier. Some mattress brands charge for this service. Nectar and Leesa both charge $199, whilst Bear charges $100 and GhostBed charge $279.

However, some mattress-makers include a free mattress removal service. Others (Saatva and Beautyrest, among them) offer this in addition to a new mattress set-up, as part of their free white glove delivery service.

3 best 4th of July deals with free old mattress removal

Saatva Classic mattress: From $1,395 $1,1995 from Saatva

The Saatva Classic is our top-recommended mattress, thanks to its luxurious build quality and customizable features: it comes in two different heights and three firmness levels, which means it's suitable to almost all sleeping styles. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our tester found this the ideal mattress for anyone who has joint pain. Right now, discounts range between $200-$300 with the bigger discounts for the largest size mattresses. Granted, this isn't the best Saatva sales we’ve seen but it does means you can pick up a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,795 from $2,095. If you need a new bed now and can't wait for Labor Day, this is a decent-enough deal. How to get free bed removal:

Saatva offer free white glove delivery on all their mattresses which means that they’ll set up your new mattress in a room of your choice. They will also remove your old mattress and even remove your old bed base. To make sure you don’t miss out on the free mattress removal simply click the ‘free mattress and bed foundation’ box at checkout. As well as free mattress removal you’ll also get a lifetime warranty and a 365-night sleep trial.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress: From $1,299 $999 at Beautyrest

If you’re looking for a luxury hybrid at a reasonable price then look no further than the Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress. With its customizable firmness options and sustainably-sourced materials, this is a hybrid bed that punches beyond its mid-range price tag. The Hamorny lux boasts four different levels of firmness, outstanding edge support for exceptional comfort and plant-based cooling technology to keep hot sleepers cool. Beautyrest sales are few and far between but when they have a sale they offer some epic discounts. Like right now, their 4th of July sales mean you can save up to $1000 on select Harmony Lux mattresses. A queen Beautyrest Harmony Lux right now costs just $1,099 (was $1,399) and you also get 50% off any two pillows by using the code PILLOW50 at checkout. How to get free bed removal:

Beautyrest offer free white glove delivery on all their mattresses, that include free set up in any room of your choice, plus the removal of the packaging and your old mattress. You can have one set up and one removal per eligible mattress ordered and to take advantage of this just go through the checkout as normal and once you’ve paid and you have your order number then email support@beautyrest.com to co-ordinate the details of your mattress removal. Beautyrest also offer a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.