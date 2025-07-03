Best Prime Day deals for summer travel — save up to 50% on Samsonite luggage, Kindles and more

Summer vacations are always exciting — but it's no secret that packing for them can be a total hassle. Fortunately, Prime Day is slashing the prices on tons of travel items to make your life (and your travels) easier.

As someone who travels often, I much prefer the destination over the journey. However, I've found a few items on Amazon to help make the trip there a bit more tolerable — and they're on sale from just $9.

From packing cubes that will add extra space in your luggage to a sleep mask that will have you catching Z's on the plane, I've rounded up my favorite travel deals that I recommend shopping for a hassle-free journey.

Amazon Travel Deals

Packism 3-Pack Clear Toiletry Bags: was $13 now $9 at Amazon If you need an easy way to pack your skincare and makeup while you travel, this is the solution. Sturdier and more leakproof than Ziplock, these waterproof toiletry bags are the perfect packing companion (and peace of mind that your liquids won't leak all over your belongings while traveling).

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide, including myself, own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

MZOO sleep mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval", and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect". "Finally, a comfortable mask," another writes. With a generous 31% off in Amazon's limited time deal, you can save $6 on this sleep mask to see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. It'll be delivered for free and you're entitled to 30 day returns.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $21 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack when you want to bring your laptop on the go, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $24 at Amazon This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes: was $42 now $29 at Amazon You might recognize these packing cubes from TikTok. These compression travel cubes are kind of like how a vacuum sealer works. By adding an extra zipper around the outside, the cubes can be zipped up to help squash clothes and create more room in your suitcase. This 6-pack is backed by 8,800-plus positive reviews, which note the quality zippers and fabric, range of size options, and pack down.

Apple Air Tag 4-Pack: was $99 now $74 at Amazon Nothing stresses me out more than having to check luggage, but when I'm going on a trip for more than a few days, it's unlikely I'll be able to fit everything in my carry-on. An Apple Air Tag, however, would at least enable me to keep tabs on where my suitcase ends up. It will give you some peace of mind while traveling.

Kindle Paperwhite with Wireless Charging Dock: was $276 now $188 at Amazon Depending on where you're headed, you might have a lot of spare time as you go from A to B. For long distances, having a Kindle by your side instead of cumbersome books is a perfect way to travel light. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display. The bundle also comes with a case and a wireless charging dock to last longer on your trip.