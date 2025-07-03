Best Prime Day deals for summer travel — save up to 50% on Samsonite luggage, Kindles and more
Take the hassle out of traveling with these handy deals
Summer vacations are always exciting — but it's no secret that packing for them can be a total hassle. Fortunately, Prime Day is slashing the prices on tons of travel items to make your life (and your travels) easier.
As someone who travels often, I much prefer the destination over the journey. However, I've found a few items on Amazon to help make the trip there a bit more tolerable — and they're on sale from just $9.
From packing cubes that will add extra space in your luggage to a sleep mask that will have you catching Z's on the plane, I've rounded up my favorite travel deals that I recommend shopping for a hassle-free journey.
For more ways to save, check out our live coverage of the best 4th of July sales and our Amazon promo code guide.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon Prime Day deals
- Packism 3-Pack Clear Toiletry Bags: was $13 now $9
- Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15
- MZOO Sleep Mask: was $28 now $19
- Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19
- Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $21
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (40 oz): was $45 now $24
- Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes: was $42 now $29
- Apple Air Tag 4-Pack: was $99 now $74
- Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $276 now $188
- Samsonite Freeform Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240
- Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479
Amazon Travel Deals
If you need an easy way to pack your skincare and makeup while you travel, this is the solution. Sturdier and more leakproof than Ziplock, these waterproof toiletry bags are the perfect packing companion (and peace of mind that your liquids won't leak all over your belongings while traveling).
A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide, including myself, own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.
The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval", and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect". "Finally, a comfortable mask," another writes. With a generous 31% off in Amazon's limited time deal, you can save $6 on this sleep mask to see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. It'll be delivered for free and you're entitled to 30 day returns.
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
An ideal travel backpack when you want to bring your laptop on the go, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.
This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.
You might recognize these packing cubes from TikTok. These compression travel cubes are kind of like how a vacuum sealer works. By adding an extra zipper around the outside, the cubes can be zipped up to help squash clothes and create more room in your suitcase. This 6-pack is backed by 8,800-plus positive reviews, which note the quality zippers and fabric, range of size options, and pack down.
Nothing stresses me out more than having to check luggage, but when I'm going on a trip for more than a few days, it's unlikely I'll be able to fit everything in my carry-on. An Apple Air Tag, however, would at least enable me to keep tabs on where my suitcase ends up. It will give you some peace of mind while traveling.
Depending on where you're headed, you might have a lot of spare time as you go from A to B. For long distances, having a Kindle by your side instead of cumbersome books is a perfect way to travel light. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display. The bundle also comes with a case and a wireless charging dock to last longer on your trip.
Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.