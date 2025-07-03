Samsung is giving these older TVs a big Tizen OS upgrade — see if yours is on the list

Samsung is finally launching Tizen 9.0 on its older sets, which brings a few design changes and tweaks to some of the best Samsung TVs from last year.

Tizen OS, Samsung's main TV interface, got a big improvement on its 2025 TV lineup. Through Samsung's seven-year OS upgrade plan, any and all updates to its Tizen platform are set to land on previous sets dating back to seven years from their launch.

As of writing, it seems only Samsung's 2024 TV lineup has received the update, which includes models like the S95D, QN900D, QN95D, and the 2024 version of The Frame, among others. Check out the complete list below to see if yours is on the list.

Samsung 2024 TVs get the 2025 treatment

(Image credit: Samsung)

Several of our favorite Samsung models are getting an extra pep in their step with Tizen 9.0, specifically firmware version 21060.0. This version of Samsung's interface was launched on its 2025 models, introducing a sweet design change and a few tweaks to its settings menus.

The key alteration is a more zoomed-in look, pulling all of the major information closer to the screen. This makes your "Continue to Watch," pinned apps, and even the dreaded ad banner slightly larger on your home screen, which is a nice touch. It gives the Tizen interface a cleaner feel.

You'll also find a huge improvement to the settings menu. You can essentially resize the menu to suit your liking, plus adjust its transparency so you don't miss out on all the action happening when making any quick tweaks. CryptoCore and other security updates are also present in Tizen 9.0.

Thus far, it seems mainly 2024 sets based in Europe are getting the update, but the rollout should unfold across the globe in the coming days. Here's a full list of the TVs expected to get Tizen 9.0 in the update:

Samsung S95D OLED TV

Samsung S90D OLED TV

Samsung S85D OLED TV

Samsung QN900D 8K Mini-LED TV

Samsung QN800D 8K Mini-LED TV

Samsung QN95D Mini-LED TV

Samsung QN90D Mini-LED TV

Samsung QN85D Mini-LED TV

Samsung Q80D QLED TV

Samsung Q70D QLED TV

Samsung Q60D QLED TV

Samsung The Frame (2024)

I checked my own 2024 Samsung S90D OLED TV to see if the update was available for me, but it wasn't, and I'm still stuck on version 1301. This means US Samsung TV owners might still have to wait a bit as it steadily rolls out.

To check if you can receive an update manually, head to Settings, then All Settings and navigate to Support. You'll find the Software Update option at the top of this section, which will allow you to upgrade to the new firmware if it's available in your region.

If this doesn't work, it might mean you're using a Samsung smart TV made before 2024, which should get an update later in the year. For reference, Samsung's 2023 sets were updated with the 2024 version of Tizen OS (version 8.0) in October last year, so it might take a bit longer before those more dated models get the upgrade.