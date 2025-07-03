Amazing Paramount Plus deal is just 99 cents/month — here's what I'd watch

The holiday weekend is almost here and there are plenty of 4th of July sales and Prime Day deals to choose from. However, here's a killer deal you won't find at Amazon or any other retailer.

Through July 13, get 2 months of Paramount Plus for just 99 cents per month. After your two months are up, you can cancel or renew at $7.99/month for the Essential plan or $12.99/month for Premium. Not sure what's on Paramount Plus? Check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus shows and movies which includes one of my personal favorite shows, Yellowjackets available on Paramount Premium. (For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus coupon codes).

With a Paramount Plus subscription, you get access to an ever-growing library of originals, live sports, and 24/7 news coverage all at a very competitive price point. The $7.99/month Essential plan includes ads and excludes some local CBS live channels, but you'll still have access to popular originals, kids’ programming, and on-demand entertainment.

For a few bucks more, you can get Paramount Plus Premium at $12.99 a month, which adds Showtime's entire library, additional live sports coverage, and the option to stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 on select titles. You also won't have to sit through ads except during select live TV broadcasts.

