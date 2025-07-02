The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is cheaper than Black Friday in epic 4th of July Amazon mattress sale
The Siena Memory Foam Mattress drops to $278 for a queen in Amazon 4th July sale — that's cheaper than Black Friday
The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is always excellent year-round value for money, but a new 4th of July mattress sale makes it cheaper to buy today than it was during Black Friday. You can buy a queen 10" Siena mattress for $278 at Amazon.
After rigorous mattress in-house testing, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress has proved itself comfortable and supportive bed for all budgets. We rate it as one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online right now and the best cheap mattress overall.
We're tracking the 4th of July mattress sales live as they drop, and this CertiPUR-US certified mattress is one of the strongest deals we've spotted so far. Here's why it offers exceptional value for money, and is an absolute steal at Amazon right now...
Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $149 at Amazon
In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, our side and back sleepers were pleased with the full-body support of the Siena all-foam mattress. So was our lone stomach sleeper, who liked that her hips didn't sink below the rest of her body. It did take a few nights for the mattress to soften slightly, though, to give that memory foam 'hug'. We always rate the Siena is the best mattress for under $400, but the current Amazon discount makes it even cheaper. The 10" Siena mattress is now $278 (was $349) for a queen size at Amazon — that's not a typo, just exceptional value for money. And Siena's usual perks (we're talking a 180-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty, which are standard in the mattress industry) are still included.
Prefer a hybrid mattress? The Premier is on sale too...
Siena Premier Hybrid mattress: twin was $299 now $249 at Amazon
Although the memory foam Siena is comfortable in all sleep positions, combination sleepers will likely prefer a bouncy, responsive sleep surface, like that delivered by the 10" Siena Premier Hybrid mattress, to help them move between positions through the night. This mattress comes in three firmness levels at Amazon (plush, medium and firm) — an option that usually only comes with luxury rather than budget beds. With up to 25% off this mattress, a queen size sits at $402.54. This is only a marginal extra saving compared to the Siena mattress sale we usually see (a queen Siena Premier Hybrid usually sells for $424), but $20 is $20.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.