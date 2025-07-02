The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is cheaper than Black Friday in epic 4th of July Amazon mattress sale

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is always excellent year-round value for money, but a new 4th of July mattress sale makes it cheaper to buy today than it was during Black Friday. You can buy a queen 10" Siena mattress for $278 at Amazon.

After rigorous mattress in-house testing, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress has proved itself comfortable and supportive bed for all budgets. We rate it as one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online right now and the best cheap mattress overall.

We're tracking the 4th of July mattress sales live as they drop, and this CertiPUR-US certified mattress is one of the strongest deals we've spotted so far. Here's why it offers exceptional value for money, and is an absolute steal at Amazon right now...

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $149 at Amazon

In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, our side and back sleepers were pleased with the full-body support of the Siena all-foam mattress. So was our lone stomach sleeper, who liked that her hips didn't sink below the rest of her body. It did take a few nights for the mattress to soften slightly, though, to give that memory foam 'hug'. We always rate the Siena is the best mattress for under $400, but the current Amazon discount makes it even cheaper. The 10" Siena mattress is now $278 (was $349) for a queen size at Amazon — that's not a typo, just exceptional value for money. And Siena's usual perks (we're talking a 180-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty, which are standard in the mattress industry) are still included. Our score: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (600+ reviews)

Prefer a hybrid mattress? The Premier is on sale too...