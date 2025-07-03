How to remove sweat stains from clothing — with one natural ingredient

Summer is here in full force, and the heat has ramped right up. And even if you’re not taking part in Wimbledon and adhering to the strict dress code of whites whiter than white, your daily wardrobe is most likely to be a mix of cool linens, and you guessed it, whites.

Whatever the weather, sweat stains are a part of everyday life, but they tend to be more prominent in the warmer months when we wear lighter-colored clothing. So, rather than having to keep your arms lowered to avoid exposing an unsightly pit stain, I’ve discovered a super-easy method to remove sweat stains from clothing.

The good news is that you don’t need to resort to specialist stain removers. Open your kitchen cupboards and you’ll find what you need right inside.

Use this one staple household ingredient

Eco tips expert, Rachel, at @wildepiphany on Instagram, shares how to remove sweat stains from clothing using one natural ingredient you can find at home.

She begins by saying, “In case your grandmother didn’t tell you, you can get sweat stains out of clothing with baking soda and water.”

And the method is so easy, you’ll wonder why you haven’t tried it before. What's more, there are plenty of other ways you can clean with baking soda.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rachel goes on to explain, “Just make a runny paste and rub it on the sweat stain. Then, you’re just going to let it sit for about an hour, and then you’ll wash it like normal.”



And, she adds, “It works like a charm and you don’t need any toxic chemicals."

Here are the steps I'll be following when I next use baking soda to remove sweat stains from my laundry.



1. Mix some baking soda with water to form a paste.

2. Spread the paste over the stained area using a clean toothbrush.

3. Leave the paste to work for 60 minutes.

4. Rinse the paste off the clothing.

5. Place the clothing in the washing machine and run through a normal wash (according to the washing instructions on the clothes label).

6. Dry and iron the item as usual.

What causes the sweat stain?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The yellow staining is caused by a reaction when sweat mixes with deodorant. Degree Deodoarant explains that sweat is mostly water, but it also contains salts, proteins and natural oils. When it comes into contact with deodorant or antiperspirant, it reacts to cause the yellow staining, especially if the deodorant contains aluminium compounds.

