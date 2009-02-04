Tesla's Funding Dwindling; Expansion Delayed

Has Tesla finally run out of gas?
Tesla, the California-based maker of electric "supercars", has not raised the $100 million it needed to expand. Originally, the makers of the all-electric, two-seater Roadster planned on raising USD $100 million in VC funding, which would help fund a brand new 600,000 square foot headquarters in San Jose. Along with its business offices, the campus would have brand new facilities for battery research and drivetrain manufacturing.
"We abandoned (the VC route) because the VC financing environment became so tight and difficult,” Tesla spokesperson Rachel Konrad told the Business Journal on Wednesday.
Now that VC is no longer an option, Tesla is seeking two low interest loans from the federal government, totaling $400 million. $150 million is marked for battery and drivetrain research and manufacturing, while $250 million is intended to fund the company's next car offering known as the Model S. Announced in November, the Model S is an all-electric sedan that will cost around $60,000 and get 240 miles on a single charge.
Because Tesla is now seeking money from the governments Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Program, it can no longer build its planned facility on the previously proposed ground in San Jose. The original build site is an 89 acre strip of land in between California's Highway 237 and San Jose's Zanker Road. The area is a "greenfield", and has never been developed before. The federal governments program wants companies to build on "Brownfields", or previously developed areas that can be reused.
Unless some serious concessions are made by the government, Tesla will have to find another site. However, local politicians seem optimistic that Tesla can cut through the red tape. “We’re very optimistic, even with Zanker Road,” said Michelle McGurk, an adviser to San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed. “We know all the reasons Zanker Road made sense, and it still might make sense depending on how things shake out.”
The Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Program is a $25 billion federal fund dedicated to spurring the production of cars based on alternative fuels, electricity, or hybrid technology. Tesla is one approximately 75 companies applying for funding.
LOL... Tesla came from nowhere and built that car from the ground up (using cells from laptop batteries and custom designed computers to manage the cells) while Detroit sat on their collective a**es and kept pushing suvs and the same old 20-25mpg sedans. Detroit kept claiming it couldn't be done (even with all their cash at the time) and one man manged to do it. the plan from the start was build the roadster, collect capital from the rich eco friendly people and dump it back into the development of cheaper even more advanced models...lets see where did gm's money go? ceo's pocket books? private jets?
The latest and greatest technologies always find themselves in expensive products first. However, as production picks up and cash flow increases manufacturings and engineering obstacles to low cost are eventually solved.
GM, Ford, Chyrsler wasted over $6 billion of the tax payers money in a joint venture with the govt. to build an electric car. When their lobbying efforts to kill the project finally succeeded, GM couldn't ship all those hundreds of EV1's to the crusher fast enough. Toyota Honda, however, panicked about an impending domination of the big three in alternate technology vehicles and raced to bring their hybrids to the market.
That such a small firm like Tesla could make an ecomomically viable electric vehicle speaks volumes about the big-3's lack of foresight, and unwillingness to change from making gas guzzling SUVs.
Tesla's car was only so expensive because of the materials that needed to be used in it. And GM canceled their electric car, because of the same problems: it would have been E X P E N S I V E, underlined and bolded 3 times.
The problem is getting the greenies to wrap their un-open minds around the fact that nuclear (pronounced nuke-you-ler for Bush fanatics) is actually far less polluting than any other source of energy.