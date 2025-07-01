This OLED RTX 5060 beast for $350 off is one of the best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals I've seen

Summer is in full swing and Prime Day is coming up fast, but I've already spotted a great deal on a new RTX 5060 OLED laptop that you can snap up right now if you're fast enough.

See, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is $1,479 @ Best Buy, which is $350 off the usual $1,829 asking price for this OLED gaming laptop. It's one of the best Prime Day laptop deals I've seen so far, but I don't know how long it will last!

HP Omen Transcend 14 (RTX 5060): was $1,829 now $1,479 at Best Buy This HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop rocks a 120Hz 2.8K OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, all squeezed into a thin RGB-studded laptop decked out in HP's Shadow Black color scheme.

I say that because for my money, an OLED display and an RTX 50-series GPU are two of the things I prize most in a new gaming laptop, and you get them both for a discount with this deal.

The laptop HP has on sale is actually newer than the model we used for our HP Omen Transcend 14 review, and we loved it then, so you can count on even better performance than what we saw in our testing lab.

That means you should be able to play even the best PC games at good to great framerates on the laptop's 14-inch (2,880 x 1800) 120Hz OLED display. And with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM onboard this beefy beast isn't just great for gaming—it's also got enough power for serious audio/video editing, coding, game development and more.

You can use a wide variety of accessories with it too thanks to the abundant port array, which including a pair of USB-A ports, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI out and a headphone jack for when you want to game or work undisturbed.

This pint-sized powerhouse is fairly thin and light to boot, weighing just under 4 pounds and measuring about 0.7 inches thin. That's thinner and lighter than most of the best gaming laptops, so this is a great choice for anyone who wants to carry a gaming powerhouse in their backpack.

However, like most gaming laptops the HP Omen Transcend 14 chews through battery when gaming on the go. You'll be lucky to get one hour of gaming on battery, and even when you're just doing basic work and surfing the web you won't get much—this laptop lasted under 5 hours in our battery tests, so you'll want to carry the charger with you if you're going out for the day.

Even so, this is a killer deal on one of our favorite gaming laptops of the last few years, so I recommend you act fast if you want one!