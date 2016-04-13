17 Best TV Apps

Amazon Prime Video (Android, iOS)

Amazon has also muscled into the video streaming wars with its own Amazon Prime Video service (Android and iOS), which allows users to rent or purchase a large selection of videos, as well as stream episodes from a variety of series. Available to Prime subscribers as well as through a video-only monthly Prime Video subscription, the service allows you to stream thousands of videos on demand, including Amazon exclusives like The Man in the High Castle and The Grand Tour. iOS users can stream their videos to an Apple TV with AirPlay, and Whispersync allows you to resume viewing wherever you left off on a variety of platforms.