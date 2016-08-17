20 Must-Have Apps for Windows Phone

Slack (Beta) (Free)

Group messaging app Slack took a while to make its way to the Windows Phone platform, but now that it's here, Windows Phone users can enjoy its easy-to-use collaborative messaging system. Slack's system of topic-based channels along with easy attachments and sharing of files make it a flexible communications tool used by groups of friends, classmates and even small businesses and teams. As a result, the Windows Phone version is a welcome addition to the platform's productivity tools. Slack is in beta, so there are bugs that pop up once in a while, but it's still a solid app to have around.