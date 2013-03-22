Is Your PC Up to Date? Benchmark it with These Programs!

Good Benchmarking Habits

Before you start your benchmarking, here are a few good habits to keep in mind when testing your machine:

* Control your test environment. Close all extraneous programs and processes in the background so that nothing else can interfere with your system's test runs. When a test is running, don't open new programs and try not to move your mouse around.

* Don't run the test just once. They're called stress tests for a reason. Once you're done with a test, run it again. And again. Repeated runs help eliminate statistical flukes and can expose problems that might not be revealed by an isolated test run.

*Compare results. Good benchmark suites can return a wealth of data, but usually it's up to you to interpret and compare them. This can be as simple as running a "before and after" test when tweaking your system or hardware, or looking up and discussing results in online forums.