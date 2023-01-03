Knowing how to do a hanging indent in Google Docs is important in an academic or professional environment, especially when there are formatting standards to meet. Knowing how to do a hanging indent in Google Docs won’t write your thesis paper for you, but it will make it look better. Besides, after going to all that effort to write your paper, you want to show it off properly.

Hanging indents are requirements for both the American Psychological Association (APA) and Harvard referencing styles, among others, so it's important to learn how to apply them.

Without further ado, here's how to do a hanging indent in Google Docs.

How to do a hanging indent in Google Docs

1. In your Google Doc, highlight text you wish to apply indents to and select Format.

2. Click Align & indent and then select Indentation options.

3. Select Hanging from the drop-down Special indent drop down menu.

4. Enter a value into the box on the right to set how large you wish the indent to be in centimeters.

5. Click Apply.

Your text should now be indented correctly.

Easy peasy. If this is for an academic piece, remember that most universities and educational establishments have slight differences in the formatting they require, so check what they expect before submitting — and remember to proofread your work!