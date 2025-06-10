macOS Tahoe 26 is ready to try out — here’s how to download the developer beta

Apple has finally unveiled macOS Tahoe 26 at WWDC 2025, and that means developers are already working on new apps to mesh with the future of macOS.

There's a lot to adjust to, including a new "Liquid Glass" design aesthetic, new file and folder customization options and improved access to Apple's AI features.

Apple has released a developer beta of macOS Tahoe 26 so that teams around the world can start adjusting, and that means anyone willing to jump through the hoops of getting recognized as a developer can download the beta now.Apple.

While that may sound like a hassle, there's a good reason: Apple's initial beta software is unfinished, might be buggy and could give you a real headache if you install it on a machine you depend upon.

It's also not the only way to try out macOS 26 prior to the full release later this year. A public beta of the Mac software will come out in July that figures to be more reliable if still incomplete.

For those willing to take the plunge right away, here's a quick guide to how to download the macOS 26 Tahoe developer beta.

How to download the macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta

These days Apple makes downloading even the earliest developer beta a fairly straightforward process.

But first, you need to make sure your Mac is compatible. Here's the full list of Macs that can install and run macOS Tahoe 26:

MacBook Air: 2020 and later

2020 and later MacBook Pro: 2020 and later (exception: 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro)

2020 and later (exception: 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro) Mac mini: 2020 and later

2020 and later iMac: 2020 and later

2020 and later iMac Pro: 2017

2017 Mac Pro: 2019 and later

2019 and later Mac Studio: 2022 and later

If your Mac is on the list, you're good to go.

One important thing to do before installing beta software: back up your Mac! You could use Apple's built-in Time Machine feature or a reputable third-party service like Backblaze — our guide to the best cloud storage solutions offers even more recommendations for you.

Ready? Let's download macOS Tahoe 26.

1. Open System Settings (Image: © Future) First things first: Open the System Settings menu on your Mac by clicking on the Apple icon in the top-left corner, then selecting "System Settings" from the drop-down menu.

2. Navigate to General > Software Update (Image: © Future) Next, navigate to the Software Update section of your General settings menu. To get there, click General in the left-hand menu of the System Settings menu, then click Software Update.

3. Enable Beta Updates and select macOS Tahoe 26 (Image: © Future) Next, make sure the Beta Updates setting is switched to On. If it's switched Off, turn it on by clicking the corresponding button. When the Beta Updates menu opens, select macOS Tahoe 26 Developer Beta from the dropdown menu.

4. Install the beta (Image: © Future) Once that's done you should see the macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta appear as available to download. All you have to do now is hit the Upgrade Now button to start downloading the macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta and you're good to go!

That's all you need to do to get started with macOS Tahoe. Once the download complete, your Mac should restart and give you your first glimpse of the future of macOS.

Again, this is unfinished software so don't be surprised if you encounter any issues or strange behavior. Apple's software betas are usually pretty stable, but you want to be sure you backed up your Mac so you can roll back to a clean install if things go awry!