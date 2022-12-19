Knowing how to insert text box in Google Docs is handy when writing a large amount of text. It can be hard to make key information stand out in wordy documents but a text box can fix this. Text boxes are also much easier to move around the page and can have their own individual formatting to really pop.

Because of these factors, text boxes are much more memorable and can be a great tool when studying or cramming for a presentation. Unlike Microsoft Word, there is no direct link to insert a text box in Google Docs on the toolbar, but once you know how, it’s pretty simple. It’s time to think inside the box.

How to insert text box in Google Docs

1. In your Google Document click Insert.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select Drawing and then click New.

(Image credit: Future)

3. This should open the Google Drawing tool. Select the text box icon on the toolbar.

(Image credit: Future)

4. On the empty canvas draw your text box.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Type or paste your text into the text box, otherwise it will be near invisible and tricky to find.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Select Save and Close.

(Image credit: Future)

7. The text box should now be in your Google Document. Type in it or adjust the size and positioning as you see fit.

(Image credit: Future)

That’s all done. Remember you can still adjust the size of the text box by dragging from a corner like a regular image or change the position of it by clicking and dragging. You can also re-write the contents by simply selecting the box and clicking edit.

If you use Google applications regularly, check out 11 Google Drive tips to save you time. If you mainly deal with Google Docs why not learn how to change margins in Google Docs, how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs or how to view word count in Google Docs.