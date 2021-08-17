Where to buy Microsoft Office — best deals in August 2021

Where to buy Microsoft Office isn't as simple as it used to be. That's due to the fact that there are multiple ways to buy Microsoft Office 365 these days. There are also various plans based on your needs. Microsoft has splintered its suite of services for home use, businesses, enterprise, and students.

Microsoft Office 365 includes Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher (PC only), and Access (PC only). Different plans might include additional services. For instance, the Microsoft Office 365 Business Standard plan includes SharePoint and Teams, whereas the Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 only includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

To help you find the lowest price and best Microsoft Office deals — we're rounding up where to buy Microsoft Office online. While you could buy it directly from Microsoft, deal hunters know that retailers sometimes undercut manufacturer prices, which could wind up putting cash back in your wallet. And with back to school sales in full swing, now is the best time to shop around for Microsoft Office deals.

Where to buy Microsoft Office 365

Microsoft Office 365 is a subscription-based service. Personal plans go for $69.99/year when purchased from Microsoft. However, we've tracked deals that save money on your annual subscription. These Microsoft Office 365 deals are for personal (one person) plans and allow you to access Microsoft Office 365 from your computer, tablet, or mobile.

Where to buy Microsoft Office 2019

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 is a basic version of Microsoft Office. It's sold as a one-time purchase for $149.99 from Microsoft. However, various retailers offer Microsoft Office 2019 deals you can take advantage of. With students slowly heading back to school, Microsoft Office 2019 deals are in high demand. Currently, the best price comes courtesy of Amazon. Amazon has Microsoft Office 2019 on sale for $124.99. That's $25 cheaper than Microsoft's direct price. Other deals are listed below.