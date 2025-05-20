Android phones can now play the legendary Windows XP Space Cadet pinball game for free

For those of a certain age, Windows XP and the legendary free game "3D Pinball Space Cadet" defined your time on PCs. Now, the pinball classic has been ported to Android devices, and it's totally free.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the game was ported to Android by developer Kyle Sylvertre. He explained in a Reddit post that he used a GitHub decompilation of the game by k4zmu2a to make the port.

Space Cadet is optimized for touchscreens where touching the left and right sides of the screen work the triggers. Tapping and holding the right side of the screen acts as your launcher for the ball (though this is a bit finicky).

I just wanted to see it on Android with a Google Play leaderboard. Kyle Sylvertre

On your phone, it runs in portrait mode, supports 18 languages and has integration with Google Play leaderboards and is less than 5MB.

Most importantly, it's completely free and doesn't have any ads. Sylvertre said on Reddit that he's not taking any money or donations for the game either, mostly because he says k4zmu2a did the hard work. "I just wanted to see it on Android with a Google Play leaderboard," he said.

The game is missing some features, including tilt, music and cheats, but it feels much like the original if you weren't worried about that. The developer did say that he's working to bring some of those features to the game in future updates.

How to get Space Cadet Pinball

(Image credit: Kyle)

You can find Space Cadet Pinball in the Google Play Store.

I do want to note that if you just go to the Play Store app and search for Space Cadet Pinball, the free game is not the first one that comes up. Instead, you'll see one by Casual Azur Games that does feature ads and in-app purchases.

I had to scroll down quite a way in the more results section to find it.

To avoid that, I recommend using this link.