Want to know how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs? Of course you do. The humble strikethrough is something that is regularly needed, but often difficult to find. Don't fear, though. It's easy to do a strikethrough in Google Docs, and we're here to show you how.
Why might you want to do a strikethrough? Well, strikethroughs are useful if you want to show how something has changed, like conveying a price difference. For example, a discounted item that costs
$100 $50.
Strikethroughs can also be useful for comic effect. For instance, when talking about the best tech publication in the world, which everyone knows is
TechRadar Tom's Guide!
Whatever you want to use a strikethrough for, applying one in Google Docs is easy, whether you're working on the desktop application or on the mobile app while using one of the best phones. Here's how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs.
How to do a strikethrough in Google Docs: Windows & Mac
1. Highlight text that you want to strikethrough.
2. Press Shift + Alt + 5 (Windows) or Shift + Cmd + X (Mac).
How to do a strikethrough in Google Docs: iOS & Android
1. Highlight text that you want to strikethrough.
2. Tap the A symbol, top right.
3. Tap the strikethrough symbol (the S with a strikethrough) on the formatting menu.
And there you have it. You now know how to perform a strikethrough on
Word Google Docs. May all your strikes be true. If you'd like more tips on using Google Drive, make sure you check out our guide on the 11 Google Drive tips to save you time. We also have plenty of other computing tutorials to help you get the msot out of your tech. Mac a little sluggish? Give it a spring clean by reading our guide on how to clear the cache on Mac. Want to find out what that image is of? Check out how to do a reverse image search on Google.