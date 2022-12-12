How to do a strikethrough in Google Docs

By Peter Wolinski
published

Here's how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs, to cross out text but leave it visible

an image of the Google Docs logo on an Android smartphone to help illustrate how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Want to know how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs? Of course you do. The humble strikethrough is something that is regularly needed, but often difficult to find. Don't fear, though. It's easy to do a strikethrough in Google Docs, and we're here to show you how.

Why might you want to do a strikethrough? Well, strikethroughs are useful if you want to show how something has changed, like conveying a price difference. For example, a discounted item that costs $100 $50. 

Strikethroughs can also be useful for comic effect. For instance, when talking about the best tech publication in the world, which everyone knows is TechRadar Tom's Guide!

Whatever you want to use a strikethrough for, applying one in Google Docs is easy, whether you're working on the desktop application or on the mobile app while using one of the best phones. Here's how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs.

How to do a strikethrough in Google Docs: Windows & Mac

1. Highlight text that you want to strikethrough.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Press Shift + Alt + 5 (Windows) or Shift + Cmd + X (Mac).

Google Docs strikethrough shortcut: Windows (Image credit: Future)

Google Docs strikethrough shortcut: Mac (Image credit: Future)

How to do a strikethrough in Google Docs: iOS & Android

1. Highlight text that you want to strikethrough.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap the A symbol, top right.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the strikethrough symbol (the S with a strikethrough) on the formatting menu.

(Image credit: Future)

And there you have it. You now know how to perform a strikethrough on Word Google Docs. May all your strikes be true. If you'd like more tips on using Google Drive, make sure you check out our guide on the 11 Google Drive tips to save you time. We also have plenty of other computing tutorials to help you get the msot out of your tech. Mac a little sluggish? Give it a spring clean by reading our guide on how to clear the cache on Mac. Want to find out what that image is of? Check out how to do a reverse image search on Google.

Peter Wolinski
Peter Wolinski
Editor, How To & Cameras

Peter is Editor of the How To and Camera sections at Tom's Guide. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, obsessively detailing his car, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.