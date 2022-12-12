Want to know how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs? Of course you do. The humble strikethrough is something that is regularly needed, but often difficult to find. Don't fear, though. It's easy to do a strikethrough in Google Docs, and we're here to show you how.

Why might you want to do a strikethrough? Well, strikethroughs are useful if you want to show how something has changed, like conveying a price difference. For example, a discounted item that costs $100 $50.

Strikethroughs can also be useful for comic effect. For instance, when talking about the best tech publication in the world, which everyone knows is TechRadar Tom's Guide!

Whatever you want to use a strikethrough for, applying one in Google Docs is easy, whether you're working on the desktop application or on the mobile app while using one of the best phones. Here's how to do a strikethrough in Google Docs.

How to do a strikethrough in Google Docs: Windows & Mac

1. Highlight text that you want to strikethrough.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Press Shift + Alt + 5 (Windows) or Shift + Cmd + X (Mac).

Google Docs strikethrough shortcut: Windows (Image credit: Future)

Google Docs strikethrough shortcut: Mac (Image credit: Future)

How to do a strikethrough in Google Docs: iOS & Android

1. Highlight text that you want to strikethrough.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap the A symbol, top right.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the strikethrough symbol (the S with a strikethrough) on the formatting menu.

(Image credit: Future)