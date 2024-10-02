Hate subscriptions? Microsoft Office 2024 is out now for a one-time fee

News
By
published

Here's what's new in Microsoft's productivity suite

Microsoft Office running on a laptop
(Image credit: Thaspol Sangsee / Shutterstock)

Microsoft wants you to sign up for a Microsoft 365 subscription to experience its suite of office and productivity tools. However, the company knows that not everyone wants to take an ongoing expense for their word processing . Some people want to pay once and get on with their life. As such, Microsoft is offering Office 2024 at a one-time cost of $149.

While not necessarily cheap, you get locked-in-time versions of all the major Microsoft software: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook are all part of your purchase. Locked-in-time means you won't get all the new features that come with Microsoft 365, but if you're OK with how Office functions now — and it's definitely in a good place right now — this is a viable option.

Microsoft Office Home 2024: $149 @ Microsoft

Microsoft Office Home 2024: $149 @ Microsoft
If you don't like paying for Microsoft's beloved software suite every month, you can finally get a new version of Microsoft Office for a one-time fee. You get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote for Windows 11, Windows 10, or macOS. You won't get all the new features that come down the road, but you'll get a well-rounded set of software for a decent price.

View Deal

This is Microsoft's first Office release since 2021 that isn't part of Microsoft 365. If you were worried that a new version wouldn't come, you can finally relax and grab the latest version. Since 2021, Microsoft has added many new features to subscribers, many of which are part of Office 2024.

There are tons of accessibility and UI changes found in Office 2024, so if you're more familiar with the 2021 version, it might feel a little weird at first. That said, the Fluent Design principles match the visuals in Windows 11 much better than previous versions, so it looks right at home.

Microsoft Office screenshots

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Here are some of the improvements coming to Office 2024:

  • Excel: Use text and arrays in worksheets 
  • Excel: a new IMAGE function pulls pictures from the web
  • Excel: can now reference Dynamic Arrays in charts
  • PowerPoint: new cameo feature lets you insert a live camera feed into slides
  • PowerPoint: new recording studio with features for narration, animations, transitions, and inking
  • PowerPoint: you can add closed captions or subtitles to videos and audio files in slides
  • Outlook: improvements to search
  • Word: recover a session if your PC crashes
  • Word, Excel and PowerPoint: insert a picture easily from an Android mobile device

The $149 version of Office 2024 is for home users only. If you plan to use it for commercial purposes, the Home & Business version costs $249

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 88 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 512Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,299
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
9
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
10
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.