15 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments in Marvel Movies

Thor's weird moment in the water cave (Age of Ultron)

Marvel movies feel their most empty when you can see the seams within the script -- when scenes don't serve the immediate film but instead relate to the overall MCU series. Such is the case of Thor and Dr. Erik Selvig's visit to a watery cave, where the Asgardian is looking for … well, it's unclear.

Immersed in the pool, Thor has a vision of Heimdall saying that Thor is going to destroy Asgard. Oh, and the Infinity Gems flash for about a second. This revelation gave Mjolnir's master zero information to help fight Ultron (and Thor is in fact the deux ex machina of the film) and is simply a nod toward his future in Ragnarok. Audiences were right to tilt their heads to the side and quietly wonder "Why?"as this all happened. And those eagle-eyed enough to see the gems likely grumbled about how their effort was spent to see another piece of connective tissue, that added to the overall mess that was the Age of Ultron. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Marvel Studios