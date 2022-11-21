The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date and how to watch online

Marvel's 2022 isn't over until you watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special online. Yes, folks, Star-Lord and the gang are back together for what looks like a prelude to their final outing under James Gunn's watch (before he takes over the DC Universe).

Date: Wednesday (Nov. 23)

Time: 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT (7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday)

The second Marvel Studios 'Special Presentation' (following Werewolf by Night), The Guardians' return feels like an extended preview for their next movie. In it, Star-Lord's looking blue and lonely during the holiday season, as Gamora is still M.I.A..

Then, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) tells the rest of the team that it's the holiday season, helping them understand why Quill may be extra moody. Nebula (Karen Gillan) is a mean one, and doesn't seem to care, but Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) decide they need to get Quill the ultimate holiday present.

If you're ready to know what (or who) they picked, scroll down to watch the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer. But before that, we've got everything you need to know to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus online.

When does The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special come out?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) this Wednesday at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT (7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday).

The next upcoming Marvel movie to arrive on Disney Plus is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is likely due in late December/early January.

How to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes out on November 25, 2022 on Disney Plus. And, yes, for those of you looking at the calendar, that means it's after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — the upcoming Marvel movie that we thought was the end of Phase 4. James Gunn (opens in new tab) clarified online that this special is "the epilogue of Phase 4."

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast

When it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast, we have one question: will we see Zoe Saldaña play Gamora? The whole story of the special is spurred by the fact that she's not around, so you'd think the answer is "no."

That said, Marvel's own site (opens in new tab) (in a post about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starting production) basically spoiled that already, saying "Returning cast members for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn, who will next be seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming Holiday 2022!"

That said, she may be appearing in some sort of flashback — or not at all. In the blog post announcing the new trailer, Saldaña's name was not listed, but Michael Rooker's was. And we know that his character, Yondu, is dead.

The band The Old 97's will also appear.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Vin Diesel as Groot

Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta

Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special running time

Gunn (opens in new tab) also said the 'special' will run "Around 40 minutes," confirming it's neither a movie, nor a short.