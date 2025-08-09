Forget brain training — you can get smarter just by sleeping, says neuroscientist
Features
By Jenny Haward published
Dr. Jamey Maniscalco shares exactly how sleep helps learning, brain health and more
You've probably noticed that you feel more alert and capable after a good night's sleep, and perhaps even that you perform better at work or in your studies. But what exactly is happening while you snooze, and is sleeping really making you smarter?
Research has shown the importance of in sleep and learning, in fact, one