When will 'Captain America: Brave New World' stream on Disney Plus? — here's our best guess

"Captain America: Brave New World" hits movie theaters on Friday, Feb. 14, but I'm pretty confident a lot of would-be viewers might be waiting for the movie to come to Disney Plus.

That's because reviews are looking decidedly muddled, so far. The first reactions to "Captain America: Brave New World" did sound positive, but as more reviews have poured in, it's clear the latest Marvel movie has split opinions.

At the time of writing, the movie has a less-than-stellar 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the prevailing opinion being that "Captain America 4" is better than some of the MCU's lowest points — looking at you, "Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania" — but it's also not exactly must-see material, either.

If that's made you want to wait until "Captain America: Brave New World" is available on Disney Plus to check it out, here's our best guess at when the latest Marvel adventure will be available to stream at home.

When will 'Captain America: Brave New World' come to streaming?

While the only way to watch "Captain America: Brave New World" for the foreseeable future will be to see it in theaters, it will eventually make its way to Disney Plus (but only after doing the rounds on Premium Video-on-Demand platforms).

I'd wager you can instead expect to wait 89 days for Anthony Mackie's new movie to come to Disney Plus, which would mean "Captain America: Brave New World" will likely come to Disney Plus on (or around) May 14.

That's our best guess at the movie's streaming date, based on the fact that Marvel's 2023 features — "Quantumania", "The Marvels" and "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" — all took 89 days to come to the Disney streaming service.

The wait for 2024's only MCU movie outing, "Deadpool & Wolverine", was a little longer (97 days, to be precise), but given it was one of the House of Mouse's $1 billion+ box office successes of 2024, that longer wait seems unlikely.

