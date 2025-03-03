"Daredevil: Born Again" is the biggest show or movie new to Disney Plus this month. It's probably one of the two biggest shows that will arrive on the streaming service this entire year.

Seriously, people have been clamoring for more Daredevil since the original Netflix series wrapped up in October 2018. That clamoring reached a fever pitch in 2022 when Charlie Cox reprised his role as the blind superhero in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

But new episodes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe show are now just around the corner. The first two episodes premiere on March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Disney Plus.

So far, Disney has confirmed the release schedule through the end of March, which gets us through the first six of the show's nine-episode first season. But there's a shocking reveal hidden in that release schedule and it could give us a hint about what to expect.

'Daredevil: Born Again' gets a midseason double episode drop

Two-part premieres are nothing new for Disney Plus. Plenty of shows on the streaming service have had more than one episode drop on the show's release date.

But what's far less common is a double episode drop halfway through the season. Especially when the previous two weeks Disney is only releasing a single episode at a time.

That's exactly what Disney and Marvel are doing for "Daredevil: Born Again" though. Episodes 5 and 6 are dropping together at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on March 25 on Disney Plus.

Practically, this means that the halfway point of the show's first season should be a must-watch event. It's unclear what plot point is being reserved for this multi-hour event, but it feels clear that it will shock Daredevil fans to the core, and maybe even reverberate throughout the MCU.

'Daredevil: Born Again' full episode release schedule

Below is the full "Daredevil: Born Again" release schedule based on everything Disney has confirmed so far.

As previously mentioned, all episodes drop on Disney Plus at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET on their scheduled release date.

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 1 (title TBA) : Tuesday, March 4

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 2 (title TBA) : Tuesday, March 4

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 3 (title TBA) : Tuesday, March 11

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 4 (title TBA) : Tuesday, March 18

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 5 (title TBA) : Tuesday, March 25

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 6 (title TBA) : Tuesday, March 25

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 7 (title TBA) : TBA (likely Tuesday, April 1)

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 8 (title TBA) : TBA (likely Tuesday, April 8)

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 9 (title TBA): TBA (potentially Tuesday, April 8 or Tuesday, April 15)

How many episodes of 'Daredevil: Born Again' are there?

As mentioned already "Daredevil: Born Again" is nine episodes long.

Nine episodes is unusual for a season of a show, but not unprecedented. "Agatha All Along" also had a nine-episode structure, with a two-episode premiere and a two-episode finale.

Notably, it did not have a two-episode drop in the middle of the season, something this season of "Daredevil: Born Again" will feature.