Act Fast: Linksys Mesh Router Just $99

Update Feb. 28: The Linksys Velop 3-Pack Wi-Fi System is also on sale for $279.99 ($20 off).



A good mesh router can eliminate unwanted dead spots from your home. Typically priced in the $200+ realm, these routers are sold in kits with accompanying access points you can place around your house.





Currently, Amazon is offering the Linksys Velop Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System for $99.99. That's $100 off its regular price and just $4 shy of its lowest price ever. (Limited stock is also available at Walmart).

The Linksys Velop kit creates a 2 x 2 802.11ac limited mesh network, theoretically capable of 2.2Gbps performance. In our Linksys Velop review, it pushed 459.4 Mbps at 50 feet, 330.1 Mbps at 100 feet, and 288.4 Mbps at 150 feet. In our 15-foot material-penetration tests, the Velop's powerful Wi-Fi transmitter was able to punch through a wall lined with metal shelves, showing 560.0 Mbps of throughput emerging on the other side. Keep in mind, however, that its performance wasn't always consistent in our testing.

Amazon's deal is available for a limited time only.