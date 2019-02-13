Pixel 3 Lite, New Google Home, Pixel Watch and Nest Cam All Coming This Year (Report)

Google has big plans for 2019.

The company plans to unveil a number of upgrades to its most popular hardware, according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review citing "industry sources."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Per Nikkei, we can expect a cheaper version of the Pixel 3 later this year, to compete with Apple's $749 iPhone XR. Previous reports have indicated that this product, known as the Pixel 3 Lite, will ship with 10GB of RAM, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 1-nanometer 670 chipset and 32GB of storage.

This would make it significantly less powerful than its premium Pixel 3 counterparts, but could indicate a drastically lower price as well. It's rumored that we'll see this device later this Spring.



Smartphones aren't the only Google hardware on the horizon. The tech giant also plans to release a new smart security camera, according to Nikkei, citing "one person with direct knowledge of the matter." This isn't a surprise: Alphabet (Google's parent company) has owned smart-camera giant Nest since 2015, but folded the company into Google last February.



Look out, as well, for an updated version of the Google Home smart speaker. This is an upgrade that's long overdue. While Google's smart-home rival Amazon has been steadily rolling out second and third upgrades to almost its entire Echo lineup over the past few years, the original Google Home has remained the only model to its name since its release in late 2016.



Finally, the report claims we're finally going to see a Google-branded smartwatch, which could be the Pixel Watch. However, rumors about this device have been untrustworthy in the past. Many reports indicated that Google planned to release such a watch last year, but the company confirmed in August that it wasn't coming.



When it comes to smartphones and smart watches, Google has made great strides in the past few years, but hasn't come close to dethroning Apple. This year, however, it appears to be zeroing in on hardware like never before.