Welcome to your guide to the tech worth wearing

Wearable tech isn’t just having a moment, it’s becoming part of how we live. From smartwatches and fitness trackers to smart rings and AI-powered glasses, these devices promise to help you move more, sleep better and stay connected without constantly reaching for your phone.



We test wearables in real life — workouts, commutes, sleep and everything in between — to figure out what actually makes a difference. So whether you’re tracking your health, upgrading your routine, or just curious what all the buzz is about, we’ll help you find the wearable tech that fits your life.

Which smartwatch should you buy in 2026?

Best Smartwatches for 2026! Best Battery Life, Fitness, Apple Watch Alternative and More! - YouTube Watch On

Looking for your first smartwatch or thinking of an upgrade? In this video, we'll take you through Tom’s Guide's ranking of the best smartwatches to find the perfect wearable for everyone and every budget. We look at the best smartwatch for iPhones as well as the best smartwatch for Android, but for the platform agnostic we’ve found tons of options for the best fitness tracking smartwatches and even a budget smartwatch for under $100!

Here's the full list of our recommendations below:

Open earbuds are taking over in wearable audio

Are Open-Ear Headphones Better than Bone Conduction? - YouTube Watch On

Bone conduction headphones and open earbuds are everywhere right now, but what are they, and are they actually worth it? In this episode of Tech Translated, our host Phil breaks down everything you need to know about bone conduction technology including how bone conduction works, who they’re best for, and whether bone conduction headphones are better than traditional wireless earbuds.

From everyday use to workouts and situational awareness, we’re comparing bone conduction headphones vs open earbuds to help you figure out which one makes sense for you.

Look no further for your next pair of earbuds!

Speaking of open earbuds, we've partnered with Shokz to tell you more about what the Shokz OpenFit Pro Open Earbuds have to offer compared to traditional earbuds.

Want to learn more? Read about the Shokz OpenFit Pro Open Earbuds here.

What's the latest on Apple Glasses?

At some point this year we should finally see Apple’s first pair of smart glasses . Yes, after years of rumors and speculation, Tim Cook is expected to show off Apple Glasses as soon as September. They’ll reportedly be powered by Apple silicon and the new-and-improved version of Siri.

While the iPhone is compatible with competing wearables, no third-party product is going to play as nicely with the iPhone as smart glasses developed by Apple. Mark Gurman

But what will these glasses do and how will they stand out against the Meta Ray-Ban glasses and upcoming Android XR glasses from Samsung and others? There’s no better person to ask these pressing questions and more than Mark Gurman, the chief correspondent for Apple at Bloomberg and author of the weekly Power On newsletter:

The Truth About Apple Glasses... According to Mark Gurman - YouTube Watch On

Watch the interview above or read about it here.

In the meantime, what smart glasses *can* you buy?

So, according to the latest intel, Apple Glasses won't make an appearance until at least next year. While Apple plays catch up, there are several smart glasses currently available worth checking out. Here are our top picks:

Best Smart Glasses of 2026 | Best Athletic, AI, Affordable and More! - YouTube Watch On

Right now, Meta offers the best overall smart glasses experience for most people. But the Even Realities G2 are the best alternative with a display.

That said, in addition to the smart glasses featured in the video above, we've recently reviewed the Rokid Glasses, and they're one of the best hybrids of visual intelligence with a display we've seen.

Read more:

Make the most of your Meta smart glasses

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are the most popular smart glasses available now. With speakers, cameras and AI, they've gone mainstream with more than 7 million sales reported last year.

But we'd bet most users aren't taking advantage of all their smart glasses have to offer. We put together an episode of Setup Essentials dedicated to the underrated Meta smart glasses features, whether it's the classic Ray-Ban or the Oakley Vanguard version.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Tips and Tricks You Need To Know! - YouTube Watch On

But what about Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses? They can do some really cool things thanks to their built-in display, but with limited third-party app support and a mediocre map experience, it’s hard to justify their price. We rated them just a 3/5 stars in our full review.

Further reading on wearable technology: