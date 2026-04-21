Welcome to your guide to the tech worth wearing
Wearable tech isn’t just having a moment, it’s becoming part of how we live. From smartwatches and fitness trackers to smart rings and AI-powered glasses, these devices promise to help you move more, sleep better and stay connected without constantly reaching for your phone.
We test wearables in real life — workouts, commutes, sleep and everything in between — to figure out what actually makes a difference. So whether you’re tracking your health, upgrading your routine, or just curious what all the buzz is about, we’ll help you find the wearable tech that fits your life.
Which smartwatch should you buy in 2026?
Looking for your first smartwatch or thinking of an upgrade? In this video, we'll take you through Tom’s Guide's ranking of the best smartwatches to find the perfect wearable for everyone and every budget. We look at the best smartwatch for iPhones as well as the best smartwatch for Android, but for the platform agnostic we’ve found tons of options for the best fitness tracking smartwatches and even a budget smartwatch for under $100!
Here's the full list of our recommendations below:
- Apple Watch 11: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 4: was $349 now $309 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu 4: now $549 @ Amazon
- Amazfit Bip 6: now $66 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3: now $239 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: now $349 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 570: now $533 @ Amazon
Open earbuds are taking over in wearable audio
Bone conduction headphones and open earbuds are everywhere right now, but what are they, and are they actually worth it? In this episode of Tech Translated, our host Phil breaks down everything you need to know about bone conduction technology including how bone conduction works, who they’re best for, and whether bone conduction headphones are better than traditional wireless earbuds.
From everyday use to workouts and situational awareness, we’re comparing bone conduction headphones vs open earbuds to help you figure out which one makes sense for you.
Look no further for your next pair of earbuds!
Speaking of open earbuds, we've partnered with Shokz to tell you more about what the Shokz OpenFit Pro Open Earbuds have to offer compared to traditional earbuds.
Want to learn more? Read about the Shokz OpenFit Pro Open Earbuds here.
What's the latest on Apple Glasses?
At some point this year we should finally see Apple’s first pair of smart glasses. Yes, after years of rumors and speculation, Tim Cook is expected to show off Apple Glasses as soon as September. They’ll reportedly be powered by Apple silicon and the new-and-improved version of Siri.
But what will these glasses do and how will they stand out against the Meta Ray-Ban glasses and upcoming Android XR glasses from Samsung and others? There’s no better person to ask these pressing questions and more than Mark Gurman, the chief correspondent for Apple at Bloomberg and author of the weekly Power On newsletter:
Watch the interview above or read about it here.
In the meantime, what smart glasses *can* you buy?
So, according to the latest intel, Apple Glasses won't make an appearance until at least next year. While Apple plays catch up, there are several smart glasses currently available worth checking out. Here are our top picks:
Right now, Meta offers the best overall smart glasses experience for most people. But the Even Realities G2 are the best alternative with a display.
That said, in addition to the smart glasses featured in the video above, we've recently reviewed the Rokid Glasses, and they're one of the best hybrids of visual intelligence with a display we've seen.
Read more:
- I wore the Even Realities G2 smart glasses for a week, and it's the first pair of AR glasses I'd actually buy
- I traveled 5,000 miles with Rokid Glasses — this Meta Ray-Ban Display rival impressed me
Make the most of your Meta smart glasses
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are the most popular smart glasses available now. With speakers, cameras and AI, they've gone mainstream with more than 7 million sales reported last year.
But we'd bet most users aren't taking advantage of all their smart glasses have to offer. We put together an episode of Setup Essentials dedicated to the underrated Meta smart glasses features, whether it's the classic Ray-Ban or the Oakley Vanguard version.
But what about Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses? They can do some really cool things thanks to their built-in display, but with limited third-party app support and a mediocre map experience, it’s hard to justify their price. We rated them just a 3/5 stars in our full review.
Further reading on wearable technology:
- How to shop for your first smart ring and start your health-tracking journey
- Forget the Apple Watch, your next wearable could be an AI-powered Apple pin
- Garmin’s rumored screen-less wearable just might be the subscription-free fitness tracker we've been waiting for
- Meta to challenge Apple with its first smartwatch — and it's reportedly launching this year
- This is the blink-and-you'll-miss-it sign that Meta glasses are recording