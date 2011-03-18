Bike Rack Also Functions As Desk

This creative bike rack design from Store MUU allows bike owners to park their bike and do some work at the same time. All you need to do is ride your bike into the pit and instantly the bike becomes a stool for a comfortable workspace. Although the indoor version pictured above may not be the most practical desk to have, there is also a larger outdoor furniture version that will be created out of metal.

This outdoor version features a larger, metal design that will allow up to three bicycles to be parked. The outdoor version provides a great opportunity for bicyclists to take a short break to check some e-mails via laptop or enjoy a nice cup of coffee outside. Since most bicyclists wouldn't want to buy a bike with uncomfortable seating, the bike desk design will provide an interesting and comfortable alternative to the traditional desk.