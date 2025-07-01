Don't wait for Prime Day: Alienware's new RTX 5070 laptop just got a huge $450 price cut

If you've been looking for a chance to jump on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop for less, you won't have to wait for Prime Day anymore. Not when Alienware's latest machine is now cheaper than ever.

The Alienware 16X Aurora is now $450 off at Best Buy, making it the best RTX 5070 laptop deal I've found now that it's down to $1,649. Last week, I spotted its 16 Aurora sibling for an all-new low, and it looks like Alienware is continuing that trend with this absolute powerhouse.

The RTX 5070 GPU is already a strong start, but this machine also boasts the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a whopping 2TB SSD. Having all that for well under $2,000 is a steal for anyone after the latest in gaming performance, and Prime Day will have to work hard to beat that cost.

Alienware 16X Aurora (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,649 at Best Buy This Alienware 16X Aurora delivers value in spades now that it's $450 off, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a sizeable 2TB SSD. Thanks to its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, you'll see the might and speedy performance of its specs in full view, too.

It seems Best Buy is having a field day with its selection of RTX 50-series gaming laptops deals lately, including this HP Omen Transcend 14 with an RTX 5070 that dropped to $1,700. But this Alienware 16X Aurora takes the cake.

Now $450 off, you're getting a 16-inch beast sporting the latest specs on the market. That includes an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 2 chip and Nvidia's latest mid-range GPU that offers plenty of horsepower to blaze through the latest AAA games. And I'm talking frame rates at over 200 FPS, like I've seen when testing the Asus TUF Gaming A18 with an RTX 5070.

If that performance is anything to go by, you can expect frame rates to exceed 200 FPS in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom: The Dark Ages. That's all on High settings at 1200p with Nvidia DLSS 4.

Even better, it offers a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, meaning it can handle the high frame rates it's able to pump out. Throw in its 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB for storage, and you can see why this gaming laptop has a lot to offer at this price.

I've even seen RTX 4060 laptops, including the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,599 and Lenovo Legion 7i for $1,699, for around the same price. Oh, and they come with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you're essentially getting double the specs.

(Image credit: Alienware/Dell)

The Alienware 16X Aurora only just arrived in May, but it's already at this steep discount. It features a new look for the Dell gaming brand's usual offerings, featuring a slimmer, more portable design and a cooler on the bottom that sucks cool air in from under the laptop and pushes it from the back and sides.

So, less of a juggernaut and more of a sleek machine! The deal won't last long, so if you're eager to upgrade to the latest in gaming laptops, now is a very good chance to grab one for less.

Of course, there are more Prime Day laptop deals to check out, and even more to come during the big event, and we'll be keeping you in the loop for the best discounts to grab.