Get This Top-Rated Dashboard Camera for Just $50

Dashboard cameras, or dash cams, continue to gain popularity among drivers. In addition to serving as a rock solid alibi in the case of a collision with another car, a good dash cam — paired with the right video — can also make you a temporary YouTube celeb.

Contrary to popular belief, dash cams don't have to cost you an arm and a leg. In fact, one of Amazon's top-rated dash cams is now just $50.

Though you may associate Aukey with USB hubs and backup batteries, the company also makes a respectable dash cam. Currently selling for $49.59 (via coupon code "BF29UXX6"), the Aukey Dash Cam (DR-01) is inexpensive, easy to mount, and captures solid 1080p video. Trusted Reviews says this dash cam offers decent performance in both low light as well as day.

It features a 2-inch LCD and four recording mode: continuous, motion detection, time-lapse, and emergency mode. The latter mode turns the camera on should you make a sharp turn or sudden stop. Videos and stills are saved onto a microSD card.

The DR-01 comes with a suction mount for your windshield and an adhesive mount that permanently attaches to your dashboard. It also features two USB ports so you can charge other devices while it's plugged into your car.

Whether you're buying your first dash cam or adding a new one to your second car, the Aukey DR-01 is a solid value if you're looking for a no-frills cam.