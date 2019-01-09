AMD Unveils Radeon VII: Meet the World’s First 7nm GPU

LAS VEGAS — AMD announced today at CES 2019 a new high-performance gaming GPU: the Radeon VII. The Radeon VII GPU will be available on February 7 for $699 on AMD.com and Alienware desktops. For a limited time, the Radeon VII will be bundled with Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 and The Division 2.

(Image credit: AMD/YouTube)

As the world's first 7-nanometer graphics card, the Radeon VII should provide significant performance and efficiency gains over competing GPUs, including AMD's current flagship, the RX Vega 64. The Radeon VII has 60 compute units which AMD claims offer 25 percent higher performance with the same power. Memory stands at 16GB with 1TB/sec of memory bandwidth. While the new GPU is designed for gamers, AMD says it's seeing 30 percent performance improvements in Adobe Premiere, 27 percent in Shader, and 62 percent in OpenCL when compared to the RX Vega 64 GPU.

(Image credit: AMD/YouTube)

Some real-world gaming examples provided during AMD's keynote include 29 percent higher performance playing Battlefield V in 4K and 35 percent faster in Fornite. Features included in the new GPU include Async Compute, Rapid Packed Math and Shader Intrinsics.



We look forward to putting the Radeon VII through its paces and seeing how it compares to Nvidia's best when the GPU launches next month.